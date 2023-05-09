LA MARQUE
The city council voted unanimously Monday to deny a rezone for a 2-acre parcel from residential to commercial after some neighbors to the proposed project spoke out against it.
The city council was unanimous in denying the request of Piney Point Development, owner of the undeveloped tract on the southern side of Delany Cove subdivision. The developer had sought approval to change the residentially zoned land to commercial to allow retail and service businesses. Piney Point representatives argued the zoning change would bring commercial development to benefit residents.
But opponents, including residents from Delany Cove subdivision, argued commercial development would devalue their properties, disturb their quiet neighborhood and increase traffic.
Although the city is working to encourage development that would increase the tax base and offer more services for people who live there, residents had to come first, Mayor Keith Bell said.
Residents within 200 feet of the area were sent letters about the potential rezoning, Kathleen Van Stavern, development services director for the city, said.
Despite opposition, Michael Haapaniemi, representative of Piney Point Development, has heard residents in the area speak positively about the idea of bringing in commercial development into the mostly residential part of town, he said.
A survey of residents in the area showed they were in favor of commercial development, Haapaniemi said.
“For us, the continued research and engagement makes less sense if we put forth that effort, which we have already been doing, thinking we are not going to get this rezoned at all,” Haapaniemi said.
The rezoning request was a first step for the development group to engage the community, he said.
Bell wasn’t confident in the survey responses because 32 percent, eight residents, said they had interest in the development company putting in an H-E-B or Kroger.
“You can’t put a grocery store there,” Bell said. “There is just not enough land.”
Most of the pushback residents and council members expressed in public meetings was about increased traffic to the area.
“Traffic is a pain in the butt out there,” Councilman Michael Carlson said. “If you bring in a commercial property, it is going to make it worse. We don’t have an infrastructure plan to enlarge that area.”
The city’s planning and zoning committee already had unanimously approved the rezoning application March 28. The city council deferred action on the application both April 10 and April 24 after discussion.
“We are aware of how much residential development is happening in the area,” Haapaniemi said previously. “As the area continues to grow, we think certain businesses like a nail salon, daycare and restaurants could be an opportunity for the community as they grow.”
The city expects much economic growth to come, largely spurred by a massive, multi-million dollar conversion of a former dog track into a 12,000-seat, A-list concert venue led by attorney and developer Jerome Karam, officials said.
