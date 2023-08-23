GALVESTON
A change in federal guidelines will allow homosexual and bisexual men in the United States to donate blood for the first time in decades, a policy change local health officials say is long overdue and could help ease supply shortages.
The American Red Cross this month implemented an updated Food and Drug Administration final guidance regarding a donor’s gender or sexual orientation.
After a 1985 ban meant to protect the blood supply from HIV, gay and bisexual men in monogamous relationships now can give blood in the United States without abstaining from sex under updated federal health guidelines implemented in May that focus on donors’ behavior, not their sexual orientation.
For the leading Galveston County health official, the guideline changes can’t come soon enough.
“It’s about time,” Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s Local Health Authority, said. “That rule excluding gay men goes way, way back. At that time HIV was much more rampant than it is today and our ability to test for it was much more limited.”
Many agencies had decided to exclude gay men because of the risk that they were infected with HIV, Keiser said.
“Now, 40 years later, our tests are really good,” Keiser said. “That might be the main driver. So the likelihood that somebody might inadvertently donate blood that’s HIV positive is very low.”
The updated FDA guidelines do away with a requirement that men who have sex with men abstain from sex for three months before giving blood.
The FDA guidelines focus on “individual risk-based questions” that will be the same for every blood donor, regardless of sexual orientation, gender or sex. But those who have had anal sex with a new sexual partner, or more than one sexual partner, within the past three months would be asked to wait to donate blood. Anal sex is the riskiest type of sex for getting or transmitting HIV, health officials say.
The new rules also would help increase the blood supply, which is always in need during the summer, Keiser said.
“There’s always shortages of blood,” Keiser said. “Summer is always a time period where there’s shortages of blood. Because there are more people out and there are more accidents. It makes it harder for us to provide sufficient blood for everyone.”
The American Red Cross last month reported a concerning trend — blood donations were being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in. The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months, it said.
An estimated 62,300 homosexual men would donate blood if the ban were lifted, according to the FDA.
“The procedures that are in place for screening donated blood for any potential diseases would make it safe for anyone to be able to donate,” Lesley Summer, CEO of Access Care of Coastal Texas, said. “I don’t see why any particular segment of the population should be handled any differently than any other.”
Access Care of Coastal Texas is a nonprofit focused on education and social services, including support for people with HIV and AIDS.
There has been a stigma on gay men donating blood because of HIV and AIDS, and having people accept donations regardless of sexual orientation is the right step, Summer said.
When a group of people is excluded from donating blood, the more likely it is they will lie, Keiser said.
Many will ask why people would lie to give blood, but there are places that pay people to donate blood or plasma, Keiser said.
If people are denied the opportunity to make easy cash because of their sexual orientation the next time they go to donate they might lie, Keiser said. The removal of exclusions will make people less likely to lie.
The FDA made the right move by finally letting homosexual men to donate blood, Keiser said.
“Our technology is better, our way of screening people is better,” Keiser said. “Also, being able to be open and honest. I think it will mean that we will have a good blood supply and a good voluntary donor system that meets our needs.”
