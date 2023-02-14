GALVESTON
Island officials are working to bring Galveston’s beach access plan up to code after nearly five years of noncompliance.
In 2018, the city assembled the Beach and Dune ad hoc Committee to assess Galveston’s beach access plan and work to bring it in compliance with directives laid out by the Texas General Land Office. The most common issues the city faces are verifying it’s providing enough parking for beachgoers, installing locator signs and rebuilding or installing public access paths, officials have said.
Under the Texas Open Beaches Act, the public has the free and unrestricted right to access Texas beaches, which are located on what is commonly referred to as the "wet beach," from the water to the line of mean high tide.
“The current existing access points, 78 percent we found functional and 22 percent we found nonfunctional,” Joanie Steinhaus, member of the beach committee, said of the city’s 46 access points.
It’s a battle between beachside homeowners and Texans, who have the legal right to beach access, as residential expansion in the island's West End has outpaced the production and upkeep of beach access paths and points, Steinhaus said.
“I understand both sides,” she said. “The residents don’t want people vandalizing their homes or out drinking too much. Homeowners have concerns, but we all have a right to the beach, and there should be public beach access. It should be maintained by the public.”
City officials are working on a plan to bring beach access into compliance with Texas General Land Office requirements, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“This is an extremely complex situation,” Brown said. “It has to do with the Beach Access Plan, which we have to send to the GLO. We have to abide by whatever they approve.”
The Dune Protection Act and the Open Beaches Act are enforced by the land office, which has also published Beach and Dune Rules to which the city of Galveston must adhere, Steinhaus said. These state laws and regulations require that coastal local governments adopt and implement programs for the preservation of dunes and the preservation and enhancement of use of and access to and from public beaches.
The Open Beaches Act and the Dune Protection Act require that the land office promote rules for the protection of critical dune areas and public beach use and access. The land office aims to protect the public beach from erosion or reduction and adverse effects on public access and critical dune areas by regulating beachfront construction and other activities occurring along the shoreline of the Gulf of Mexico, according to the land office.
The State of Texas requires that local jurisdictions review the Dune Protection Line every five years, meaning Galveston officials are due to submit a new plan this year, Brown said.
“Some of the old county parks are just empty lots now,” Steinhaus said of the pocket parks that were destroyed in 2008 by Hurricane Ike. “There were three county parks that had restrooms, showers, parking, beach access — they got destroyed in Ike and have not been rebuilt.
“As a resident of the city of Galveston, as someone who likes to visit the beach, I find it offensive that all the free parking is on the non-water side of the seawall. You see these people on the seawall with their kids and their dogs, and they’re opening the door into traffic — and it’s not always safe.”
The beach access plan was already out of compliance when developers began building neighborhoods on the island’s West End without providing walkovers, committee members said. The help navigate such issues, the committee has recommended a new city position — coastal resource manager.
“The person coming has to work for the people on this island,” Chula Ross Sanchez, who served on the beach committee with Steinhaus, said of the city’s new coastal resource manager. “The island is us — not the people who come. They need to be advocates for people who live here. We really need to be advocates for people who live here, who pay taxes. Very few people pay taxes here because there’s so much public land.”
Galveston’s new Coastal Resource Manager Kyle Clark couldn’t be reached for comment.
