LEAGUE CITY
Almost three decades after construction began on the third traffic loop around metro-Houston, locals might be a mere few years from getting a long-desired freeway running east to west through part of Galveston County.
The Texas Department of Transportation last week struck a deal with Galveston and Brazoria counties to begin developing Segment B of the Grand Parkway, which will connect League City to Alvin and eventually take drivers to points farther west and north in the region.
“I’ve been with League City now for 11 years, and we as a community have worked tirelessly on the Grand Parkway with the assistance of our local and county leaders and with representatives from TxDOT to get this project moving forward,” John Baumgartner, League City city manager, said.
The Grand Parkway, or state Highway 99, is an unfinished loop around greater Houston that was conceived in the 1960s and has been under construction since 1994.
Segment B of the project calls for a highway stretching from Interstate 45 at state Highway 646 to state Highway 288 in Brazoria County, Danny Perez, a state transportation department spokesman, said.
The road, which would be a toll road, would include two lanes in each direction, he said.
The Texas Transportation Commission voted in 2019 to include the longstanding plan to extend the Grand Parkway through Galveston County on its 2020 funding schedule after weeks of lobbying from local leaders and business groups.
The road would serve as a hurricane evacuation route, relieve congestion in Alvin, serve the growing areas of League City and provide connectivity for the surrounding communities, Perez told the Daily News in 2019.
State officials estimate granting a construction contract for the segment in 2025. Once started, the construction would last three to four years, Perez said.
“I have had a couple of recent discussions and meetings with TxDOT and they are working on land acquisition and the beginning of the design process,” Baumgartner said.
“We have also worked closely with the League City development community around segment B to preserve the corridor so the overall design and construction of the Grand Parkway can progress smoothly,” he said.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
