After a groundbreaking U.S. Supreme Court decision Thursday to eliminate affirmative action in college admissions, local advocates and students were expressing frustration but college administrators said the court’s action wouldn’t dramatically change their admissions procedures.

High court justices ruled 6-3 that colleges and universities are prohibited from using race as a determining factor for granting admission. The ruling overturns a longstanding precedent that has provided Black and Latino students advantages in higher education, officials said.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Jose' Boix

Find three salient point in reading this article; these are:

1. After a groundbreaking U.S. Supreme Court decision Thursday to eliminate affirmative action in college admissions.

2. The county’s two four-year colleges will not see any effects from the Supreme Court ruling. Likewise, the decision will not affect Texas A&M University at Galveston’s admissions.

3. For Galveston County’s junior colleges, operations also will remain mostly unaffected, officials said.

Then add the approach to enforce/ensure compliance then and now. So, like many of these rulings "more bark than bite." Just my thoughts.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription