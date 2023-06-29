After a groundbreaking U.S. Supreme Court decision Thursday to eliminate affirmative action in college admissions, local advocates and students were expressing frustration but college administrators said the court’s action wouldn’t dramatically change their admissions procedures.
High court justices ruled 6-3 that colleges and universities are prohibited from using race as a determining factor for granting admission. The ruling overturns a longstanding precedent that has provided Black and Latino students advantages in higher education, officials said.
“This sets us back decades,” Robert Quintero, president of the Galveston Chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said. “We’re going backwards. Many Latino students who have gone on to be great productive members of our society have benefited from affirmative action. Now the younger generation are out there to fend for themselves.”
“Doors are going to be closed to them,” Quintero said. “They’re going to cut off many minority children from getting higher education. Maybe that was their plan all along, to suppress minority students. What were they thinking?”
Quintero said he hoped colleges and universities would continue to favor minority students.
Colleges in the county have diversity statements ensuring that race, ethnicity and ideologies will not determine a student’s access to higher education. Most colleges are not expecting changes to the admissions process at this time.
The county’s two four-year colleges will not see any affects from the Supreme Court ruling, officials said, but The University of Texas Medical Branch is reviewing the decision to determine how the ruling will affect admissions, Stephen Hadley, executive director of media for the medical branch, said.
“UTMB will comply with the court’s decision while continuing to foster a supportive and nurturing educational environment for all students,” Hadley said.
Likewise, the decision will not affect Texas A&M University at Galveston’s admissions, Kelly Brown, associate vice president of marketing and communications at the university, said.
“We don’t use race in our admissions process,” Brown said. “Our university admits students based only on merit.”
For Galveston County’s junior colleges, operations also will remain mostly unaffected, officials said.
“College of the Mainland is an open admissions community college,” Jerry Fliger, vice president of instruction at College of the Mainland, said.
“The recent Supreme Court decision has no impact on our admissions policies,” Fliger said.
“Any student possessing a high school degree or equivalency is eligible to enroll in our college classes,” Fliger said. “Any student not possessing a high school degree can obtain one through our Adult Basic Education program.”
Galveston College, an island community college, has an open enrollment policy like most community colleges and will not be seeing any changes to its admissions process, officials said.
“Galveston College is an open access institution of higher education,” Ed Chrnko Salas, Galveston College spokesperson, said. “We accept all students where they are and our goal is to help them succeed.”
The concept of affirmative action dates back to March 6, 1961, when President John F. Kennedy issued an executive order that would mandate the government to guarantee equal opportunities and fair treatment to applicants regardless of their race, creed, color or national origin.
A poll last month by The Associated Press showed 63 percent of U.S. adults say the court should allow colleges to consider race as part of the admissions process, yet few believe students’ race should ultimately play a major role in decisions, according to The AP.
Martha Garcia, a fourth-year medical student that attends the University of Texas Medical Branch, said she thought affirmative action had been essential in providing opportunities for minority students.
“I personally think that it’s disheartening that affirmative action has been taken away,” Garcia, a first-generation American, said. “People of color or marginalized communities overall have so much to offer to institutions of higher education.”
Affirmative action was created to level the playing field for marginalized communities, Garcia said.
“By overturning affirmative action, we’re no longer going to have as much diversity in our institutions,” Garcia said. “In doing so, we’re going to lose different perspectives and experiences. It will overall affect our country in a negative manner.”
(1) comment
Find three salient point in reading this article; these are:
1. After a groundbreaking U.S. Supreme Court decision Thursday to eliminate affirmative action in college admissions.
2. The county’s two four-year colleges will not see any effects from the Supreme Court ruling. Likewise, the decision will not affect Texas A&M University at Galveston’s admissions.
3. For Galveston County’s junior colleges, operations also will remain mostly unaffected, officials said.
Then add the approach to enforce/ensure compliance then and now. So, like many of these rulings "more bark than bite." Just my thoughts.
