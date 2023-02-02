GALVESTON
Details about how police briefly secured murder charges against a 17-year-old island resident, which led to a controversial Jan. 22 SWAT raid that terrified and injured a family and wrecked a house on Avenue O, emerged Thursday through an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily News.
The affidavit details statements about Cameron Vargas, who was charged with murder for a few days in the Jan. 20 shooting death of Malik Dunn, 25. It came to light on the eve of a litigation deadline set by attorneys representing Vargas' family and the family of Erika Rios, whose home SWAT officers raided, and as Galveston's police union issued statements questioning the accuracy of reporting about the raid.
“In light of recent false and/or exaggerated claims being reported by local Galveston media and amplified by prominent local attorneys, the Galveston Municipal Police Association calls for patience as the facts become available surrounding the execution of a search warrant on Jan. 22," the union said in a statement signed by President Robert Sanderson.
"We find much of the reporting on this issue by The Galveston Daily News, and editor Michael Smith, highly irresponsible. Among many falsehoods, statements such as the officers executing the warrant at the wrong house or that police officers knew the suspect was not on location are both false and dangerous."
The union referred questions to Texas Municipal Police Association Executive Director Kevin Lawrence, who did not respond to multiple requests for comment Thursday.
The newspaper stood by its reporting and no credible source had pointed out errors warranting correction, Smith said.
THE DEADLINE
Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee and island attorney Mark Metzger III called Wednesday for the city to apologize for damaging Erika Rios' house in search of Vargas, who wasn't there, and to compensate the families. They would file litigation if that wasn't done by Friday, they said.
“We will see if Galveston does the right thing,” Buzbee, who the union also alluded to, said.
“I thought the statement from the Galveston police union was typical chicken shit that reminded me a bit of the police work in this case.
“Sloppy, not thought out, and wrong. Nothing was exaggerated, other than actions of the individual police during the raid.”
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Vargas about 10:45 p.m. Jan. 21, on the basis of an eyewitness accusing him of shooting Dunn and selling drugs, according to the warrant.
Police had pulled over Erika Rios, who drove Vargas and her son home from work, to identify him and place him at the home. Vargas had been at Rios' home on Avenue O, but had left while police reportedly were watching the home. Vargas walked out the front door of the house and walked to his own house nearby, his father has said.
At 2 a.m., a SWAT unit conducted a raid on the home, breaking down a door, shattering windows with “flashbombs.” Officers dragged Rios from her bed and led her son, 16, daughter, 18, and her friend, 16, through broken glass.
“I thought it very ironic that the police union is asking for patience of the people of Galveston,” Buzbee said Thursday. “Perhaps some of that patience could have been used by the police — rather than rushing and breaking down the door of the wrong house they could have had some patience and walked a street over and knocked on the door of the right house.”
THE CHARGES
On Jan. 21, a Galveston police detective learned that Dunn, who was shot the night of Jan. 20 in the 3900 block of Sealy, told Galveston EMS that he was shot by a “Mexican guy in a blue car,” according to an affidavit. Dunn died about 6 a.m. the next morning at John Sealy Hospital, according to the affidavit. Dunn was staying with a friend for the past three weeks.
Detectives found a backpack, along with three shell casings in the 900 block of 39th Street, according to the affidavit. Dunn's mother reported that she received a photo of the man who killed her son, which detectives identified as a picture from Vargas’ Instagram page, according to the affidavit. Dunn’s friend said he was given the picture by an “eyewitness” in the case and told him that Vargas committed the murder, according to the affidavit.
Dunn’s friend’s son, the eyewitness and Dunn allegedly went to see Vargas to purchase vape cartridges in the 900 block of 39th Street, according to the affidavit.
Attorney Mark Metzger III told reporters at a news conference Wednesday that the eyewitness and Dunn’s friend’s son were known to dislike Vargas.
The son told detectives that Dunn entered the vehicle with Vargas to purchase the vapes, but he stayed away from the vehicle and did not see the shooter, according to the affidavit.
A detective stated he saw that Vargas was attempting to sell vape cartridges on Instagram, while the eyewitness said Dunn had set up the purchase through Snapchat, according to the affidavit.
The eyewitness said the buy was taking longer than expected and that he walked over to the vehicle and saw Vargas’ face and was “100 percent sure it was him,” according to the affidavit. The eyewitness told detectives that he walked away from the vehicle and heard gunshots and began running back to the home in the 3900 block of Sealy, but Dunn was not with him when he arrived, according to the affidavit.
The eyewitness was later presented with a photo lineup of six pictures and selected Vargas’ and reaffirmed that he was “100 percent sure” he was the person who shot Dunn, according to the affidavit.
Detectives spoke to Galveston County Assistant District Attorney Kayla Allen, who approved a charge of murder against Vargas dated Jan. 22.
Charges against Vargas were dropped Jan. 25 after he'd spent two days in the county jail.
Police Chief Doug Balli, who is on administrative leave while his communication with civilian leaders is reviewed, said the eyewitness identification had been less than ironclad.
A Jan.27 statement from the police department stated new evidence led to charges being dropped:
"After the arrest of Cameron Vargas, the Galveston Police Department received new evidence and information to vacate the homicide charge against Cameron Vargas. The Galveston Police Department enlisted the help of the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office and requested the homicide charge be dismissed.
"The Galveston Police Department has and will always take the correct actions when evidence has been presented to exonerate a suspect or a person of interest."
