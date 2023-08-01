A trial date has been set for spring 2024 in the lawsuit filed by a husband against three of his wife’s friends who he asserts helped her obtain an abortion.
Galveston County resident Marcus Silva’s lawsuit, filed March 9, is scheduled for trial May 13, 2024, according to court records.
Attorneys involved in the case couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.
Silva is seeking $1 million for what the lawsuit argues was the wrongful death of his unborn son. Because she’s considered a victim under the law, Silva’s former wife cannot be named as a defendant, but her three friends are named and accused of helping her obtain an abortion pill.
Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady announced March 22 his office would not pursue criminal charges in the case.
Silva is represented by Jonathan Mitchell, a former Texas solicitor general who helped draft Texas’ abortion bans.
Silva’s lawsuit asserts that in July 2022, his wife at the time learned she was pregnant and conspired with three friends to terminate the pregnancy.
An abortion pill was obtained through an organization called AidAccess, which ships them to all 50 states. Silva in the lawsuit asserts this violates a federal law banning the importation or transportation of obscene materials.
The lawsuit also asserts that, in a group chat, Silva’s former wife and the defendants conspired to destroy evidence by instructing her to delete the chat to prevent her husband from finding out.
Silva’s claims came into doubt when The Daily News obtained a police report in which Silva indicated he had prior knowledge of the abortion, but allowed it to happen.
Silva told police that on July 12, 2022, he looked through his wife’s purse and found a Post-it note with the number of an abortion clinic, according to the report.
Silva also stated he’d gone through his wife’s phone and saw text messages between her and several people planning the purchase and delivery of the abortion pill.
Silva went through his wife’s purse the next day and found a small white circular pill with “MF” printed on it. Silva researched the drug and found that it was the first pill in the abortion process, according to the report.
Silva also seeks an injunction preventing the defendants from distributing abortion pills or assisting in “illegal self-managed abortions,” attorney’s fees and other relief to be determined by the court.
Silva and his former wife had two children during their marriage, according to court documents. She filed for divorce in May 2022 and officially separated in February this year.
The Silva case is one of the first lawsuits to test the courts after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Roe v. Wade was the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that gave women the right to choose whether to have an abortion. It was overturned June 24, 2022, by Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in a 6-3 vote by the court.
The Roe decision was preceded by Senate Bill 8 in the Texas Legislature, otherwise known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, one of many “trigger laws” around the country that would go into effect if Roe were overturned. The law states once embryonic or fetal cardiac activity is detected, about six weeks into pregnancy, abortion is illegal.
Houston attorney Rusty Hardin joined the case April 12, defending two of the three women, with Katherine Treistman defending the third.
Hardin on May 1 filed a countersuit asserting Silva’s lawsuit is meritless and calling him a “serial emotional abuser” who verbally attacked his wife and manipulated and exercised control over her, according to the suit.
Silva is not entitled to recover in the capacity in which he sues because Silva is not a proper plaintiff in a wrongful death case; he lacks medical or other evidence that the mother of an individual was pregnant; and his claims are unconstitutional because the conduct in question was protected by Federal law, according to the countersuit.
The lawsuit also referred to the claim that Silva knew about the pregnancy and plans to terminate it.
“He wasn’t interested in stopping her from terminating a possible pregnancy,” according to the lawsuit filed on behalf of the women. “Instead, he wanted to obtain evidence he could use against her if she refused to stay under his control, which is precisely what he tried to do.
“Less than two weeks after (his wife) took the abortion medication; Silva confronted her about it. (She) texted one of the defendants that he was threatening to have (her) thrown in jail if she did not give herself to him ‘mind, body and soul.’”
A pre-trial conference is set in the case for 10 a.m. May 6 in Judge Lonnie Cox 56th District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.