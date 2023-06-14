GALVESTON
As yearly waves of island tourism grow, populations of beachgoers are migrating from the historic Stewart Beach to the West End, leaving the city’s Beach Patrol to ponder ways to keep everyone safe — even in places where lifeguards are spread thinly.
“If we had more resources, I would love to put a tower in three spots on the West End,” Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
“I would posit that there’s just more people overall, so all the beaches are more crowded than they used to be. A large percentage of people coming to the island are going to the West End.”
More people have started going to the West End simply because the rest of the island fills up faster now than years past, Davis said. And while tourists have been flocking to the island in record-breaking numbers — about 8.1 million people visited last year — it’s been a bit more difficult to lure potential lifeguards into the field, Davis said.
“It’s not just that we don’t have the resources, it’s really hard to fill these towers with people,” Davis said.
And as more people use the West End beaches, more calls for service have been rolling in, Davis said. A man on Tuesday drowned just west of Sunny Beach, Davis told The Daily News.
“There’s a lot of people using that beach and we’re seeing more incidents on the West End,” Davis said.
Over the weekend, an elderly man had a medical episode and fainted at Sunny Beach, and a girl was taken to a medical facility for a water-related injury, Davis said.
TEEMING WITH TOURISTS
Those additional lifeguards could be used at some of the island’s beaches growing in popularity, like Babe’s Beach, 7499-7295 FM 3005. Babe’s Beach, which was filled with sand in 2021, steadily has become a popular beach for tourists because of that beach renourishment project, Davis said.
“That new sand there has really become a big attraction,” Davis said.
The beach access points on the far West End of the island also are becoming popular tourist sites, Davis said.
“All of those beach access points in the subdivisions are seeing an increase over the past couple of years,” Davis said.
Sunny Beach, 2704 8 Mile Road; Hershey Beach, Public Beach Access No. 10; and the San Luis Pass are all experiencing a rise in human presence, Davis said. Lifeguards patrol the area with trucks throughout the summer, but there isn’t a permanent presence with towers like beaches in the East End.
‘SEEING MORE PEOPLE’
Sunny Beach has been the topic of much debate and discussion over the past few months, culminating in the city council voting to remove vehicular access from the beach in favor of a beachside residential development. During the summer, the beach becomes a hotspot for police calls, according to officials.
“We had a similar situation to what’s happening at Sunny Beach in the ’80s and ’90s at Jamaica Beach,” Davis said. “What we did then was put lifeguard towers and a dedicated patrol. We also charged people to go out there. So, we kinda stabilized it to a degree. Then, a lot of the crowds found Indian Beach. A lot of the young party crowds started going there.”
The Beach Patrol rolled out a similar response at Indian Beach, with those patrols and fees only lasting a few years, Davis said.
During those years, East Beach was a big party area, as well, Davis said. Now, the two largest area hotspots for partiers are on Bolivar Peninsula and in Surfside, Davis said.
“The volume of people we see in the summertime is extending out into the spring and fall; we’re seeing more people use the beach,” Davis said.
The Beach Patrol is funded primarily through state and local hotel occupancy tax, the 15 percent charge assessed on all hotel and short-term rental stays. The Park Board of Trustees collects the tax and funds the Beach Patrol.
“As visitation to the island increases, Beach Patrol’s operating budget expands,” Kimberly Danesi, interim CEO, said.
In 2013, Beach Patrol received $1.6 million in hotel occupancy tax funding and had a staff of nine full-time employees and 98 seasonal lifeguards, Danesi said. For 2023, Beach Patrol is budgeted to receive $3.2 million in funding and has grown their staff by more than 54 percent to include 14 full-time employees, one part-time employee and 150 seasonal employees.
“The Park Board considers the work of beach patrol to be vitality important for our residents and visitors,” Danesi said. “To this point, we worked with the Texas General Land Office to find additional funding for Beach Patrol that will be allocated in their 2023-2024 operating budget.”
WATCHING THE WEST END
With increased use, entities like the Beach Patrol will need more resources to make sure the visitor experience isn’t diminished by an inundation of tourists, Davis said.
“There’s going to be a point when the community is going to want to increase the lifeguard service,” Davis said. “I think right now we’re well equipped with what we’ve got to cover everything we’re trying to.
“But I do see the West End is a target for the future, and the area between Stewart Beach and East Beach where the new development is happening.”
All those areas have mobile patrols, but no lifeguard towers yet.
When deciding where lifeguard towers go, Beach Patrol administrators consider population density and environmental threats, Davis said. And while the former is growing on the West End, which could necessitate a tower in the future, the environmental threat is a constant between the end of the seawall and the San Luis Pass, Davis said.
“We basically have an open beach with the same risk factors,” Davis said of the West End. “So, you’re really just looking at crowd density as far as looking to redistribute tower coverage.”
Towers are scattered along the seawall near the rock groins, which create swimming hazards, Davis said.
“The difficult thing for us on the West End has been that you don’t see the same crowd density that you do on other parts of the island, coupled with the environmental risk. So, you don’t see those two factors together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.