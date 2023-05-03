GALVESTON
A record-breaking 5,000-mile-wide blanket of sargassum moving though the Atlantic Ocean might hit Galveston in coming months and tourism industry leaders are bracing for it.
Seaweed can cause problems in a tourist city like Galveston. It can pile up so high on the beaches people almost have to hurdle it and it can create a stink in other ways.
The seaweed has long caused debate between tourist industry leaders who want to get rid of it and environmentalists who argue it's best to let it decompose on the beach.
The flotilla of sargassum is expected to hit beaches from Florida to the Caribbean Sea and might end up in the Gulf of Mexico, eventually reaching Galveston, said Anna Armitage, professor at the department of marine biology at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Sargassum is a unique type of seaweed that's not attached to the floor like most, but grows on the surface of water, Armitage said.
“There’s a lot of it that’s out in the Atlantic,” Armitage said. “It grows a lot in the summer months and it tends to die back in the winter. In some years, it grows more — those patches of sargassum get larger.”
Large patches of sargassum have become more common in the past few years and there's no definite answer about why, she said.
“The exact mechanisms aren’t really known,” Armitage said. “It could have something to do with temperature or changing currents. A lot of times it's attributed to increased nutrients such as fertilizer runoff and sewage input in coastal waters, which encourages sargassum growth.”
Excess nutrient input is a side effect of human development along the coast, she said.
“There’s so much of it this year that some of it may end up in the Gulf,” Armitage said. “It could get caught up in the Gulf currents and eventually end up on the Texas Coast.”
Although the patch is certainly heading this way, there's no definite answer as to when or where the seaweed could be washed ashore, Armitage said.
“All of this is ‘could,’ ‘maybe’,” Armitage said. “We don’t know how much or when it’s coming. It’s not like all of it is coming to Texas. But some of it might end up in the Gulf of Mexico just because there’s so much this year.”
If it does make it, it would probably be in June or July, the height of tourist season, she said.
The seaweed isn't harmful to humans, but when decomposing it can release compounds that make breathing it an irritant, she said.
Sargassum, however, can help beaches, Armitage said. The seaweed can trap sand and help fortify the coast. The decaying seaweed can provide nutrients to dune plants.
“It makes going to the beach unpleasant,” Armitage said. “When it decomposes it smells. It is temporary, but it is a nuisance and it can deter beachgoers.”
Galveston’s tourism industry is ready for the seaweed, said Mary Beth Bassett, senior public relations manager at Visit Galveston, a part of the Park Board of Trustees.
“Right now, the expert predictions we've heard are indicating that the heavy seaweed mass currently in the Caribbean is heading toward Florida and beyond,” Bassett said.
“However, with seaweed or without, our Coastal Zone Management crew works around the clock to make sure Galveston's Beaches are clean, safe and enjoyable year-round.”
The Park Board expects to see small landings of seaweed on the beaches every year, Bassett said.
Each summer the process is to push seaweed away from the shore to create a path for beachgoers while allowing the seaweed to naturally decompose and provide benefits to the beach environment, Bassett said.
“During the busy summer season, our beach maintenance crews work approximately 20 hours a day maintaining island beach parks, which includes litter pick up, debris removal, raking the sand, moving seaweed, and other needs as they arise,” Bassett said.
