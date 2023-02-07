GALVESTON
A Texas A&M University-Galveston professor was asked to leave McGuire-Dent Recreation Center at Menard Park in January for wearing his choice of exercise apparel — black denim jeans.
Peter Santschi, a chemist who has taught at Columbia University, was asked to leave the center because he was exercising on an elliptical machine in his jeans. Santschi, 80, called the recreation center's reaction to his attire "overkill."
Santschi, who works out daily on the elliptical machine for 20 minutes, was told by an employee he must adhere to the dress code. But Santschi ignored the employee and continued to exercise, he said.
“At first, somebody said something when I was walking in and I just thought they were yapping, so I ignored them,” Santschi said. “Then the second time I came in, they didn’t let me in. They already wrote me down.”
Barbara Sanderson, executive director of Community Outreach, Parks and Recreation for the city, said the center has a dress code. Wearing denim can cause damage to equipment seating material, Sanderson said.
“We have a rule that when you're participating on one of the pieces of workout equipment, wear softer types of clothes because jeans have torn the seats and the upholstery of the equipment,” Sanderson said.
Although an elliptical machine requires a person to stand, there has to be a blanket rule in case anyone wearing jeans decides to work out with other equipment, Sanderson said.
Three ruled are post on the door of Mcguire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St., Sanderson said. The first rule prohibits denim jeans or any clothes with metal rivets that can tear or damage the seating.
Santschi disputes denim can ruin upholstery or the material of gym equipment.
“If that were true then all my furniture would be ruined,” he said. “I’ve never heard of something like that. It doesn’t make sense.
"It may be because some youngsters have certain flashy materials on their jeans that might cause deterioration, but that’s easy to spot. To make a blanket rule just doesn’t make sense.”
Santschi has been working out at the recreational center since the facility opened decades ago, but this is the first that wearing jeans has been a problem, he said.
“It’s overkill to change clothes if I’m just here for 20 minutes,” Santschi said. “But being 80, I have to do something with my knees and the elliptical keeps my knees healthy.”
Santschi doesn’t plan on arguing with the city about its codes since he attends the recreational center for free, he said as he held a gym bag with sweatpants in it.
"I'm not going to argue with them," Santschi said. "I just want to say they don't make sense."
