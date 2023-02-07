Patron booted from McGuire-Dent Rec Center over jeans

Peter Santschi recently was kicked out of the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center in Galveston for wearing jeans on the elliptical machine.

A Texas A&M University-Galveston professor was asked to leave McGuire-Dent Recreation Center at Menard Park in January for wearing his choice of exercise apparel — black denim jeans.

