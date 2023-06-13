GALVESTON
A former Texas A&M University at Galveston employee is accused of embezzling money meant to buy toner for the campus library, stealing more than $360,000 in public money through a personal PayPal account, according to an affidavit officials have fought to withhold.
Texas A&M University at Galveston police allege that from Nov. 11, 2018, to April 20, 2022, Michael Sweeney, 38, of Galveston, a former library business manager employed by the university from 2017 to 2022, embezzled the money by falsely charging vendors for toner cartridges for the library with payments directed to his personal account, according to an affidavit.
Sweeney was arrested Jan. 12 and indicted by a grand jury March 23.
After the indictment, The Daily News contacted university police, who refused to hand over police reports, affidavits and other public records that reveal details about criminal complaints leading to charges. The Daily News on May 12 made a formal request under the Texas Public Information Act for police reports and an affidavit from the Texas A&M University System’s open records portal.
On June 9, Texas A&M University System released a few records with basic details, but none provided information such as the probable cause used to justify an arrest, which are well established to be public records and typically disclosed without a formal request. The university system cited section 552.130 of the Texas Government Code, arguing it was not required to provide information sought in request because it is confidential by law and that the university need not seek a ruling from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, which is generally the case when the government seeks to withhold public information.
The Daily News obtained the affidavit Tuesday from the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
A university patrol officer was assigned to the case Aug. 19, 2022, and learned more than $90,000 was missing from the university library fund, according to the affidavit. The investigator learned the money was supposed to be used to buy toner cartridges for the library, which never received them, according to the affidavit.
Data from the library’s budget showed that one vendor, Gateway Printing, was paid each month from $4,500 to $4,900, according to the affidavit. The payments were made using a university procurement card through a PayPal account, according to the affidavit.
Library Manager David Baca told investigators that when the cartridges were needed, he would let Sweeney know to order them, according to the affidavit. Baca told investigators the university’s shipping and delivery would deliver the packages and a student would sign for them, in violation of school policy.
University Business Administrator II Sirena Birkeland contacted Gateway Printing and found the company never sent toner to the university, despite the fact Susan Lee, university associate vice president of finance, found the payments to Gateway totaled more than $250,000, according to the affidavit.
Gateway informed the university the company doesn’t use PayPal as a form of receiving payment, according to the affidavit. Investigators were given ledger books from shipping and delivery, which showed no deliveries from Gateway in 2020, 2021 and 2022, according to the affidavit.
On Aug. 25, 2022, investigators found that a university credit card was used by Sweeney to order printer supplies from Dalton Print Shop in Dalton, Georgia, according to the affidavit. The manager of the print shop determined the company never shipped anything to the university, according to the affidavit.
On Sept. 30, 2022, the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office signed three subpoenas, one for PayPal transactions to Dalton Printing and Gateway Printing, one for Comcast and another for Citibank, according to the affidavit.
On Oct. 19, 2022, investigators received a DVD of two files, both for procurement cards. The first card showed expenditures from Feb. 3, 2018, to Aug. 3, 2022, and the other showed expenditures from Dec. 3, 2018, to Aug. 3, 2022, according to the affidavit. No deliveries from either company were found, according to the affidavit.
On Nov. 16, 2022, a subpoena was issued to United Services Automobile Association, where Sweeney personally banks, according to the affidavit. Investigators received Sweeney’s bank records from Feb. 14, 2018, to Nov. 15, 2022, which showed several large transfers from a PayPal account to his own bank, according to the affidavit.
Investigators asked university risk and compliance manager Debbie Dell to examine Sweeney’s PayPal account and found that about $363,311.90 of university money was placed into his account, according to the affidavit.
Sweeney initially was given $1 million bond, which was reduced to $100,000 Jan. 18, when he was released.
Rebecca Watts, executive director of the division of marketing and communications for Texas A&M University at Galveston did not respond to requests for comment.
Sweeney is charged in Judge Kerry Neves’ 10th District Court. He is being defended by island attorney Jonathan Zendeh Del. Zendeh Del did not respond to requests for comment.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Shannon Donnelly of the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office said she could not provide information on an ongoing case.
The next court date for Sweeney is a status conference set for July 17.
