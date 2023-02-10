LA MARQUE
This year will bring with it economic growth for the city, largely spurred by a massive, multi-million dollar conversion of the former dog track into a 12,000-seat, A-list concert venue led by attorney and developer Jerome Karam, officials said.
The proposed concert venue being developed by JMK5 Holdings will compete with such venues as the Toyota Center in Houston and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, attracting A-list entertainers, while spurring developments of hotels and restaurants, La Marque Mayor Keith Bell said at a State of the City address Monday.
The development plans show at least one potential hotel being affiliated with the center, Bell said. But officials didn’t disclose more details about the hotel or other potential commercial development.
When Karam, and his wife, Leslie, acquired the Gulf Greyhound Park in March last year, city leaders called it the biggest economic news in 30 years for La Marque.
A year later, city officials are counting on the new center to generate a significant amount of sales tax revenue, tourists and residents, officials said.
Sales tax revenue generated by the development will help La Marque address public infrastructure needs and help revitalize its downtown, Bell said.
“As we are able to realize the robust increase of sales tax, this allows us to consider a decrease in property taxes and potentially decrease water taxes also,” Bell said. “We realize that with the increase of sales tax revenue, we will also have to address old and new infrastructure projects.”
The Karams, prolific developers in the county, last year acquired more than 88 acres at the Gulf Greyhound Park site, Interstate 45 and FM 1764, buying it from the family of the late Paul William “Bear” Bryant, the famous head coach of the University of Alabama football team.
JMK5 Holdings revived the long languishing Texas City property formerly known as Mall of the Mainland, turning it into a thriving entertainment complex at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway and renaming it Mainland City Centre, among other major redevelopments of struggling properties.
When the dog track closed permanently in June 2020 after operating for 30 years, the city saw the opportunity to redevelop a prime site it considered La Marque’s gateway.
But Houston-based development firm Read King dropped its plan to buy and redevelop the property after having it under contract for more than a year.
Fearing development of the property was in jeopardy, Bell sought out Karam, who had a reputation for taking on tough projects and following through on plans, Bell has said.
“The new development will put us in the driver’s seat to bring more economic development into the community,” Bell said.
The city of La Marque has the longest stretch of undeveloped land along the I-45 corridor in Galveston County.
JMK5 Holdings isn’t receiving any tax incentives from the city, Bell said.
The Karams early on said they intended to attract commercial development, including a grocery store, restaurants and other ventures.
The venue is expected to spur more development as restaurants line up to serve concertgoers and hoteliers seek to meet demand for rooms for people driving longer distances to see concerts at the venue.
As it stands, concertgoers must travel outside the county to enjoy arena performances.
“It is such an economic boom for the city and businesses around the venue,” Josh Pritchett, public information officer for the city said.
The new development will not only be a hub of tourism for the city, but for the county as well, Bell said this week.
“We are excited about what this will do for us and the county as well,” he said. “It will bring a lot more visitors to our county.”
JMK5 Holdings won’t demolish the building, which is undergoing a major renovation.
The company plans inside seating for up to 12,000 people along with suites and VIP bungalows. The concert stage outside will be installed where greyhounds once raced.
Work is expected to be completed by the year’s end, Bell said.
