JMK5 Rendering Gulf Greyhound Park

The proposed concert venue being developed by JMK5 Holdings at the former Gulf Greyhound Park will compete with such venues as the Toyota Center in Houston and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, attracting A-list entertainers, while spurring developments of hotels and restaurants, officials say.

 JMK5 Holdings/Courtesy

LA MARQUE

This year will bring with it economic growth for the city, largely spurred by a massive, multi-million dollar conversion of the former dog track into a 12,000-seat, A-list concert venue led by attorney and developer Jerome Karam, officials said.

