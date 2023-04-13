TEXAS CITY
A proposed $96 million library and classroom building would accommodate College of the Mainland’s growing student population, provide relief to handicapped students who have struggled to maneuver in an aged library and solve a safety problem that worries top leaders, officials said.
The 54-year-old library stands tall in the center of campus, sandwiched between some of the college’s newest buildings. It’s a relic dating back to the college’s beginning in the late 1960s and is showing its age with worn infrastructure, low lighting and battered classrooms, officials said.
The old building would be torn down to make way for a new library and auditorium building if voters next month approve a $250 million bond proposition.
The college’s board of trustees voted 7-0 on Jan. 25 to call the bond referendum in hopes of raising money for four new buildings that would allow expansion of programs in hospitality and aerospace, along with additions and renovations to existing facilities and campus-wide improvements.
Tillie Henson, the college’s longtime archivist, has been a staff member at the college for longer than the library has been standing. She spends most of her days in the building’s archive room sorting through historic photos and documents.
“I remember when this building was just a cow pasture,” Henson said Thursday, looking out from the library’s mezzanine.
Although the old library holds a special place in her heart, Henson fears for the safety of the students who enter the building each day, she said.
SAFETY PROBLEMS
The library has security problems at the front door and only one elevator that often is out of order, she said.
“Students who are disabled do not have access to the second floor,” Henson said. “If the elevators are out, that is a problem. We have had to cancel class or relocate and do something to accommodate them.
“It is not always easy because we are running out of space,” she said.
Henson recalled several occasions when the elevator stopped working and campus police had to assist handicapped students down the building’s steep stairs.
NOT ACCEPTABLE
“This building is just not accessible to students with disabilities,” Diane Burkett, executive director of marketing and advertising at the college, said.
There is a big fear of a fire in the building, officials said.
“Not only does that mean people can’t access facilities, but if there was a fire, anyone stuck up there does not have a way down,” Warren Nichols, president of the college, said.
Along with space and modern infrastructure to accommodate students with disabilities, the new building would provide some peace of mind, Nichols said.
The auditorium in the building is the largest place on campus and not even close to fulfilling the college’s needs, he said.
“Several of the chairs in the auditorium are broken, and there is no fire and sprinkler system in the building,” Nichols said.
“Bringing the building up to code and renovating the old features would cost anywhere from $15 million to $20 million dollars, and it would still look like a 50-year-old building,” he said.
FOLLOWING GROWTH
College officials plan to meet soon with architects to discuss the needs of the building in preparation for the bond vote, Nichols said.
The library and classroom building would be a little farther south of the current one to bring the popular building closer to the parking lot.
The college’s 2018 bond completed the initial phases of its 2025 facilities master plan on time and on budget, officials said. The 2023 proposal would allow the college to complete a plan meant to keep ahead of the region’s growth and ensure education and workforce training needs are met, according to the college.
The 2023 bond would cost taxpayers about $33 a year on homes valued at $100,000, according to the college.
Early voting for $250 million bond begins April 24. Election Day is May 6.
