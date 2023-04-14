HITCHCOCK
It was not a first for many people who turned out for opening day at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, which is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds and becoming windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 12:00 am
HITCHCOCK
It was not a first for many people who turned out for opening day at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, which is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year.
The fair, which kicked off Friday, includes everything from fat-stock judging, musical entertainment, petting zoos, barbeque cook-offs, carnival rides, a Globe of Death in which daredevils zoom around on motorcycles and, of course, the traditional riding and roping of a Texas rodeo.
The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo started in 1937 as a dairy show held at Runge Park in Santa Fe, said Albert Ramirez, commercial exhibit superintendent of the fair.
A lot has changed over the decades since, he said.
The fair’s goal is to promote youth education and agriculture by providing 4-H and agriculture programs to students across the county, Ramirez said.
The rodeo started with a “Sneak-A-Peek Night” on Thursday and officially opened on Friday, Ramirez said.
This weekend will include events such as mutton bustin’, commonly held at rodeos in which children ride sheep until they fall off.
There will also be a large seafood cook-off, Ramirez said.
Not only does the rodeo and fair provide entertainment, it generates quite an amount of money, Ramirez said. Last year the event generated about $1.1 million, Ramirez said.
The money provides scholarships to students who compete in the agricultural and 4-H programs, Ramirez said. The scholarships vary from $1,000 to $15,000.
Students also sell the livestock they raised and the big winners can earn big dollars.
Kailey Williams, a junior at Dickinson High School, is in the running for that by showing in the breeding heifers division.
Williams was showing a Simbrah heifer named Margaret, she said.
A Simbrah is a medium sized breed with a slight hump above the neck and slightly larger ears than most cattle, Williams said.
The rodeo and fair will continue throughout the week, with its final day on April 22.
Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased at https://www.galvestoncountyfair.com/schedule.html.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.