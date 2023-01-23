GALVESTON
Dozens of dump trucks carrying sand pulled onto the beach near Dellanera RV Park on Monday afternoon, unloading tons of sand as part of an $8.3 million expansion project funded with federal Hurricane Harvey recovery money.
The project will span more than 2,100 feet and place almost 119,000 cubic yards of sand near one of the island’s most popular tourist attractions, 10901 FM 3005 on the island’s West End, said Sheryl Rozier, project manager with the park board.
“This beach nourishment will provide a better beach experience, increased land for wildlife and recreation and greater protection for the island,” Rozier said.
The project, which is being funded 90 percent through FEMA and 10 percent by the Coastal Erosion Planning & Response Act, began in November and is expected to be finished by the end of February, Rozier said.
The project is being carried out through a Federal Emergency Management Agency claim in conjunction with the Texas General Land Office’s Coastal Erosion Planning & Response Act, officials said.
The program funds coastal erosion response projects and related studies to reduce the effects of, and to better understand, coastal erosion as it continues to threaten public beaches, natural resources, coastal development, public infrastructure and public and private property, the land office said.
HDR Engineering, who is the engineer of record for the project, provided an estimated construction cost between $5 million and $8 million for the construction, officials said.
Apollo Environmental Strategies Inc., an environmental consultant, was awarded a construction contract in October, Rozier said.
Apollo Environmental, which has a contract valued at about $6.4 million, is performing the work through a truck haul job with material from Texas International Terminals, Rozier said.
“This is in addition to the fees for their services, which are also funded through FEMA and CEPRA,” Rozier said. “This brought the possible project totals to approximately $8,378,000. The FEMA project worksheet was valued at $4,680,797.02.”
Park Board staff engaged with FEMA through the Texas Division of Emergency Management to make them aware of the funding.
“After the final bids came in for actual construction costs, Park Board staff engaged with FEMA through the Texas Division of Emergency Management to make them aware of the funding shortfall in the obligated project worksheet,” Rozier said.
Park Board staff has made a request for the cost overrun for total project costs in the amount of $6.8 million, Rozier said.
The request has been backed up by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and all necessary documentation has been presented to FEMA Region 6 for review and as of now, the FEMA Consolidated Resources Center is looking at the cost change, Rozier said.
“Upon their acceptance, they will write an amendment to the project worksheet to increase the cost of the project,” Rozier said. “This is important because otherwise this activity would happen at close out and would hold up approximately $2 million in reimbursements until the entire project is closed.”
The wider beach system will be able to absorb wave energy, which can protect upland areas from flooding, and mitigate erosion and create a buffer between storm waves and prevent destructive waves from reaching upland developments, according to the Corps of Engineers.
