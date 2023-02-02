GALVESTON
In effort to paint the island in light, nonprofit Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership joined with city officials to illuminate 135 trees in the median of 25th Street — just in time for Mardi Gras beginning Feb. 10.
“I’d like to think we’re preparing the canvas for the art of Galveston to be displayed,” said Trey Click, executive director of the partnership. “I want our product to match our message. We tell people Galveston is a beautiful, fun place to be, and I think our product should match that message.”
Click is calling islanders to gather in front of city hall, 823 25th St., for a tree-lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9, when the street will be awash in Mardi Gras glow. The display, which features 141,600 color-changing lights, will be on all year, Click said.
The city’s facilities department will able to change colors for various holidays.
“It can be red, white and blue for the Fourth of July, pink for breast cancer awareness month or green for St. Patrick’s Day,” said project designer Elizabeth Berger, whose Houston-based company Sherrariums has been working on the project since October.
The project was funded with almost $400,000 in hotel occupancy tax revenue and is a collaboration among the city, the Galveston Park Board of Trustees and the Downtown Partnership, an organization to promote, enhance and sustain the economic vitality, physical attractiveness and quality of life in historic downtown Galveston.
“We are extremely excited to add 25th Street lighting to the portfolio of our current lighting and decoration program, which covers The Strand, Postoffice Street and West Market,” Click said. “This project is an exciting addition to the island and complements the city’s efforts to enhance the corridor connecting the seawall and historic downtown Galveston.”
Berger, who has installed lights on similar tree-lined corridors throughout the country, said the 25th Street is “truly a one-of-a-kind display.”
“Feedback is always terrific after we finish a project,” Berger said. “People will drive by and roll the windows down.
“They always say, ‘This should be up all year!’ And these are permanent installations. These are living, breathing art shows, and very few are on the scale of 25th Street.”
In 2012, Berger’s company was contracted to install lights on 137 trees for the State Capitol in Austin. Those, however, are static lights and don’t change color like those lining 25th Street, Berger said.
“There’s nothing quite like the one in Galveston,” she said.
In the city’s announcement this week, Mayor Craig Brown said he was grateful for the partnership bringing the project to the city and enhancing the island’s appearance.
“We’re looking forward to the numerous opportunities throughout the year to showcase the new lights on 25th Street,” Brown said.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
(1) comment
This is a perfect example how the City, the Park Board and a Community Group can work together to promote and improve Galveston for residents and visitors. I really wish the City and the Park Board would put their swords back in the sheaths and stop wasting public money on this ego-fest and get back to doing what they are supposed to be doing! City Council are the elected officials - they are the ones we can vote out - they are the ones that should have the final say.
If you think Park Board members should be elected (and maybe they should) - get the charter changed and set about brining that question to the voters.
Having Park Board members elected - so they are responsible to the voters - that is an idea I could get behind. With the size of the budget of public money they command - maybe it is time for this.
