GALVESTON

In effort to paint the island in light, nonprofit Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership joined with city officials to illuminate 135 trees in the median of 25th Street — just in time for Mardi Gras beginning Feb. 10.

B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Robert Dagnon

This is a perfect example how the City, the Park Board and a Community Group can work together to promote and improve Galveston for residents and visitors. I really wish the City and the Park Board would put their swords back in the sheaths and stop wasting public money on this ego-fest and get back to doing what they are supposed to be doing! City Council are the elected officials - they are the ones we can vote out - they are the ones that should have the final say.

If you think Park Board members should be elected (and maybe they should) - get the charter changed and set about brining that question to the voters.

Having Park Board members elected - so they are responsible to the voters - that is an idea I could get behind. With the size of the budget of public money they command - maybe it is time for this.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription