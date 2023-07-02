4-year-old boy drowned in Galveston hotel pool, police say By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Jul 2, 2023 Jul 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONA 4-year-old boy found unconscious Saturday night at the bottom of the Moody Gardens Hotel swimming pool was pronounced dead Sunday morning, Galveston police said. Police identified the boy as Asher Rayburn of Paris, Texas.Police on Sunday were investigating the circumstances leading to his death, a department spokesman said. First responders were dispatched to the Moody Gardens Hotel, 1 Hope Blvd., about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Fire Chief Charles Olsen said.The 4-year-old boy had been found unconscious in the bottom of the pool before emergency personnel arrived, Olsen said."People were screaming and freaking out when first responders arrived," Olsen said.First responders were able to revive the child's pulse while he was being transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch Jennie Sealy Hospital, Olsen said.Initial reports stated the child was a girl, but relatives Sunday afternoon said the child was a boy. 