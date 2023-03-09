GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees soon will have a cooler, more spacious and secure plaza to conduct its many tourism-promoting functions after officials approved a $325,000 renovation project.
About 50 full-time people were on staff when the park board purchased the building, 601 23rd St., in 2009, trustees said. That number has swelled to 124, which is a good indication of the park board's growth, Mary Beth Bassett, senior public relations manager, said.
“Since we took over this plaza in 2010, the staff here has increased dramatically,” Schel Heydenburg, administrative services manager, said. “We still have people who are out and don’t have a place to put them anymore. With that being said, we looked at how we could utilize the space here.”
This first-floor redesign would be the first of two plans to increase the amount of usable space for staff, Heydenburg said. The next step would be a smaller redesign of the second floor that would include converting the existing training room into office space, creating meeting space in the existing reception area and redesigning the floor plans of the accounting and tourism development areas, she said.
The plans proposed include a secure call center with four cubicles and a service window, five staff offices, eight cubicles and a secure storage room for marketing and promotional materials on the first floor, she said. Plans also call for securing the facility by keeping public access primarily on the first floor by moving the training room and reception area downstairs, according to the plans.
Trustees approved a motion Feb. 23 to grant a contract to Immaculate Painting and Construction, 4202 Ave. S, for the bid amount of $207,320. They also approved a motion to hire general contractors, Competitive Electric, 1908 The Strand, for the electrical work in the amount of $29,375 and Galveston Computer Solutions, 523 24th St, for $22,546. The contracts total $259,241.
“The ask is really for $325,000,” park board Trustee Jason Worthen said.
Heydenburg confirmed, but said the park board wouldn’t need all the money at once.
“So, I guess the worst-case scenario is that if we don't get funding or the board doesn’t approve this, we’ll just have a small area that’s not really climate controlled,” Worthen said.
Or the park board will need “a lot of fans,” Heydenburg quipped.
“We discovered during this process that the current AC that’s feeding the empty space is just being pulled in from another unit," she said of an unused room at the plaza.
“When Johnson Controls came through, they expressed a little concern that the equipment wouldn’t be able to handle it once the room was built up,” she said. “They did decide a unit itself would be needed specifically for that room.
“The units themselves are about $15,000, $16,000, but it’s the labor. They’ll have to rent a crane to install a seven-and-a-half ton unit on the roof; they’ll have to build a steel structural platform to put that up there. That’s come in at about $114,000. We did not anticipate that, unfortunately, while we were doing the budget last year. We have the means for funding.”
This is a necessary cost staff has identified, Bryson Frazier, chief financial officer, said.
“Once we get past finishing up the audit and some other stuff with the city, I’ll be able to explore financing options and bring that back for consideration,” he said.
