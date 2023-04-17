1947 Texas City Disaster survivors Jennifer Reynolds Jennifer Reynolds Photography Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Texas City Disaster Survivors Group Photo STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Texas City Jennifer Reynolds Photography Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jennifer Reynolds Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesHundreds gather on Galveston's seawall to view tall ships parade byTall ships sail to Galveston for weekend festivalAshita acquires I-45 property in $40M cash deal; Sonny's Place sets death rumors straightTrio of Galveston barbers face troubling trims to businessGalveston council calls for vote to demolish Stewart Beach PavilionHigh-profile Houston attorney signs onto Galveston County abortion caseShort-term rentals are killing Galveston neighborhoodsTexas City school board accepts trustee's resignationCity, park board man battle stations in Seawolf Park disputeDickinson politics mirrors national trend toward 'ugly' CollectionsTexas City Disaster rememberedGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesParade kicks off 85th Galveston County Fair & RodeoWinners chosen for fourth week of the FeatherFest PhotoFest ContestSteampunks gleam in GalvestonWinners chosen for third week of the FeatherFest PhotoFest ContestSea turtles released in GalvestonTriathletes compete in annual Ironman 70.3 TexasFeatherFest Photo Contest week one winners revealed CommentedTexas is on a fast track to right-wing totalitarianism (138) Guest commentary: Americans must awaken to fascist propaganda (62) Columnist espoused fascism in Critical Race Theory (62) The right is mad as hell; but about what exactly? (54) Guest commentary: U.S. economy might get ugly before it gets better (44) Guest commentary: Stopping mass shootings begins with each of us (44) Guest commentary: Let's stand up to Dan Patrick's attack on academic freedom (41) School choice will win because it delivers quality (40) Guest commentary: Gender science being tainted by political activism (36) Judge's decision on gerrymandering lawsuit clearly correct (30)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.