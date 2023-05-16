DICKINSON
A historic home dating to the 1850s was badly damaged by a fire that broke out as thunderstorms rolled over the city Tuesday afternoon.
Three firefighters suffering from smoke inhalation were transported to a hospital, said Fire Chief Keith Morgan.
Two residents of the house were successfully evacuated without injury, Morgan said.
Firefighters working on the second floor were forced by the flames to retreat and briefly trapped until they could be rescued with a ladder, Morgan said.
The fire was reported just after 4 p.m. while bad weather was passing over the city.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation, but firefighters battled the blaze during a lightning storm, he said.
“There was a lot of lightning strikes,” Morgan said. “We’re unsure if it was lightning or it was an electrical type fire.”
Responders from 10 agencies aided the volunteer fire department, city spokeswoman Jaree Hefner said.
The historic Nicholstone Home, in the 5000 block of Park Avenue, was constructed in the 1850s by Ebenezer B. Nichols, who was a successful Galveston businessman, according to the Dickinson Historical Society.
Nichols was captain in the Army of the Republic of Texas and a general in the Civil War, according to the historical society.
The home is part of the Nicholstone on the Bayou estate, which holds significant historical value within our community,” Hefner said in a news release.
The “Queen Anne Victorian-style residence served as a symbol of Dickinson’s rich heritage,” she said.
The roof and the chimney of the home collapsed during the fire, Morgan said
The fire was out and firefighters were putting out hotspots at 7:30 p.m., he said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.