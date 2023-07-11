LEAGUE CITY
Residents Tuesday lined up outside a local animal shelter, where they adopted 16 puppies from among 60 mixed-breed terrier dogs seized from a single owner over the weekend.
League City Animal Care, 755 W Walker St., was in a scramble Tuesday morning as groomers and volunteers hurried to prepare some of the dogs for adoption. A swarm of about 30 eager animal lovers gathered outside the shelter doors in the morning, awaiting the moment they could step inside to adopt the puppies.
A puppy the shelter temporarily named Tuscon eagerly scratched the walls of his cage, while Jerry sat patiently and howled at passers-by. LaMarqa took a nap.
The League City Police Department and League City Animal Care over the weekend received a call about an extreme dog-hoarding case in a League City home, according to the city. The city Saturday took 40 dogs from the property, and 20 more on Sunday. The first group of dogs went up for adoption Tuesday and crowds awaited their release.
Among those waiting for the doors to open at 11 a.m. sharp was Megan Roelofs, a League City resident. Roelofs left Tuesday with Tuscon, one of the younger terrier mixes, in her arms.
“He is just so full of energy and such a happy dog,” Roelofs said while adoption papers were being processed.
Roelofs had read about the dogs being taken into the shelter on social media and felt motivated to adopt one. She already had been on the lookout for a small dog to adopt, she said.
“It is also about giving the babies the right amount of love,” she said.
Tuesday was the first day the shelter permitted residents to adopt the dogs. Shelter officials said they believe the dogs were not being bred to be sold, and the city won’t pursue criminal charges against the owner.
“The big thing we kind of want people to know is that we don’t believe this was an individual that was intentionally being cruel to animals,” Lynette Bodmer, community outreach coordinator for League City Animal Care, said.
Many of the dogs were tangled, frightened and covered in feces, officials said. This was not, however, a puppy mill, Bodmer said.
“We believe it is someone who got overwhelmed,” she said. “We prefer to not seek punitive measures if someone needs help and is cooperating.”
The shelter is neutering just a few of those dogs to return to the owner, officials said.
Shelter officials want to focus on the dogs’ future, not the past, Bodmer said.
“We are just trying to remind people that there is a human in the middle of this, too,” Bodmer said. “There are a lot of defenseless animals but there was also a person who needed help.”
Many of the dogs are ready for adoption. But the shelter wants anyone who adopts a dog that hasn’t yet been spayed or neutered to live within a 15-mile radius of League City Animal Care.
All adoption fees for the 60 dogs have been waived, and adopters of unaltered pets will be given a surgery date and must sign a sterilization agreement, according to the city.
Michelle Gibbard and her family walked out with Jerry, one of the older dogs, on Tuesday.
She, too, had read about the city rescuing the dogs and was determined not to leave the shelter without one.
“I was looking for a pet, and we were actually going to go to the pet store,” Gibbard said. “When I saw that they were going to have smaller dogs that we were looking for, it just felt better to come to the shelter.
“It is just so much better to save a pet than to buy.”
Although Tuesday was a successful adoption day, the influx sent already-crowded shelter’s population to about 200 percent, officials said.
