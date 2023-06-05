TEXAS CITY
About 150 incoming Texas City Independent School District high school freshmen last week were inducted into the district’s new Early College High School program and some students will begin preparations for the program this summer.
Created to provide at least two years of free college education, the program, which will start in August, gives students the chance to receive either an associate degree or at least 60 credit hours toward a baccalaureate degree by the time they graduate high school.
The program began Monday with its summer bridge program, and on June 13, students will take a peek into college life with a visit to College of the Mainland.
The district still partners with College of the Mainland to provide dual credit college-level education. But unlike early college high school, dual-credit courses cost students money.
The school district has a student body of about 8,000 split among 14 schools in Texas City. Almost 87 percent of those students are identified as economically disadvantaged, according to program documents.
“This is an area that is lacking in the district with 86.6 percent of our population free and reduced, we need to accelerate our students’ opportunities for college attainment while providing a strong support system with wrap around services,” according to the documents.
The new program model is a blend of high school and college coursework that gives students the opportunity to earn up to 60 hours, or two years, of tuition-free credit while earning a high school diploma, Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the district, said.
“This model increases college readiness, provides rigorous instruction and coursework as well as academic and social support,” she said.
Come August, the start of the new school year, the district will house the early college high school program in La Marque High School and Texas City High School so students will have easy access to their college-level classrooms.
Students will have the opportunity to take basic or advanced classes, including English, math, science and social studies.
Early College High School is open to all incoming ninth graders, and is designed to support students who might be the first in their families to attend college, want to attend college but need a no-cost solution and are motivated to challenge themselves with an in-depth college level course, Tortorici said.
The average cost of college has more than doubled in the 21st century, with an annual growth rate of 7.1 percent, according to Education Data Initiative.
The average tuition and fees rate of public universities in Texas alone is about $10,219, and $22,238 with room and board, according to 2023 statistics from the organization.
With Early College High School, the opportunity is open to high school students at the doorstep and with no cost to them, Ricky Nicholson, principal at La Marque High School, said.
“By the time the students are finished with the program, they can have anywhere from 55 to 72 hours down,” Nicholson said.
“We are removing barriers for students in economically challenging situations.”
For some of the 150 students in the program, starting college in a familiar environment and having the support of their high school colleagues will provide a comfortable transition, they said.
“Overall, I wanted to obviously graduate with my associate degree but I also felt like it was better for my education to take college classes than high school ones and I wanted to be challenged more,” Texas City High School Student Morgan Guerra said.
“You sort of learn the ropes of college while still having support from your high school counselors, your high school teachers and your parents before you are just sent off to a big university,” Guerra said.
