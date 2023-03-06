DICKINSON
Residents filled a busy room in the Lago Mar Lagoon Clubhouse on Monday armed with questions about a $120 million school bond they will be asked to decide in May.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 9:26 pm
Residents filled a busy room in the Lago Mar Lagoon Clubhouse on Monday armed with questions about a $120 million school bond they will be asked to decide in May.
Most had questions about the price tag and how it would affect property taxes.
That answer was simple, officials said: It won’t.
The bond was necessary to keep Dickinson ISD campuses ahead of student population growth, and paying off the bond debt wouldn’t require a tax increase, officials said.
“As we travel Dickinson Independent School District’s 61 square miles, especially west of FM 517, south on Highway 3 and south on I-45, it is easy to see the new development that will result in the increased student enrollment for the next 10 years,” Robert Bragg, a member of the facility task force that recommended the bond package.
The district, which serves 12,350 students, is expected to grow by almost 40 percent, to about 17,000, by the 2032 school year, Superintendent Carla Voelkel said.
Some district campuses already are overcrowded, officials said.
Students at Lobit Elementary School already are being taught in portable buildings and the district was planning for two more in the next school year, officials said.
The elementary school is 103 students over its designed capacity of 853, officials said.
“This is a major red flag,” Voelkel said.
Public school trustees in early February called the bond referendum to pay for a package of capital improvements. The package consists of $68 million for a 1,400-student capacity education complex for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade; safety and security upgrades including technology and infrastructure and access control; a new Career and Technical Education facility; and upgrades to the existing career and technical education space at Dickinson High School.
The bond election will be held on May 6, and until then, the school district will be hosting informational meetings to provide information to voters and answer any questions.
If the bond doesn’t pass in May, the board will review the proposal and try again soon, according to the district. In the meantime, district and campus administrators will develop plans to address facility needs as enrollment requires.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
