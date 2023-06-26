GALVESTON
A planned $100-million beachfront development might be in peril after the planning commission failed to approve an extension that would allow developers to obtain a construction permit from the city.
The 10-story Tiara on the Beach, 10525 San Luis Pass Road, would be the first high-rise development built on the island in the past 15 years. The 63-unit Tiara was scheduled to be complete in 2025.
Developers, however, moved that date back to 2027 and still need approval of a planned-unit development extension the city council is set to vote on in July.
Satya, a privately held, Houston-based commercial real estate consulting firm, projected the development to be the most luxurious yet on the island’s beachfront, reflected in prices starting at $1 million.
But developers hit another roadblock at a planning commission meeting June 20, where the commission voted 2-4 to effectively deny the extension. Commissioners Jeffrey Hill, Rejone Edwards, Stan Humphrey and Mary Jan Latz voted against the measure. Commissioners Rusty Walla and Steven Peña voted in favor.
The application requires developers to obtain a construction permit by Aug. 26, but the company won’t be able to meet that deadline and asked to move it back to December 2024, according to city staff.
Developers asked to move the construction completion date to Dec. 31, 2027. Sunny Bathija, CEO Of Satya, was traveling and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
The city council in 2021 approved the initial planned-unit development, which gave developers two years to get a permit for construction, Steven Biegel, project architect, said.
“We’ve encountered a couple of issues, including the beach nourishment project, which had to be completed before we proceed,” Biegel said. “We now have a permit for the dune restoration and can begin construction on the dune. These delays have pushed us back in schedule.
“The deadline is too tight,” Biegel said. “We’re about 50 percent through construction documents. The developer has spent about $3 million on architecture and engineering for what is a $100 million project.”
This was the planning commission’s second time denying the project, Hill, who voted against it both times, said. Hill voted against the developer’s initial proposal in 2021 because it didn’t provide many details, she said.
“My logic this time around was this project has fallen,” Hill said. “They have not justified their beachfront construction permit.
“I think it’s simply an irresponsible act, knowing what we know about the high rises on the west beach and what’s happening to them.”
Hill was referring to erosion undermining the Riviera Condos, 111949 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, and West Beach Grand Condos, 11945 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, which the city is working to rescue.
“You’re going to put another one up?” Hill said. “I think it’s just irresponsible.”
The development might not be dead in the water, however, with city council having the final say at its July meeting.
And, if council approves the proposal, it wouldn’t be the first time it has voted against the advice of its appointed planning commission. The city council voted to approve the planning-development denied proposal back in 2021.
City council in May made the developer’s plans more concrete after voting to send the land office an amendment to the island’s construction restrictions. The council approved a motion that would allow for the use of reinforced concrete in the foundations of structures built within 200 feet of the line of vegetation.
The vote created an exemption that applies solely to the Tiara project and any repairs it might need, which is a reduction of the initial motion that covered the entire island, Tim Tietjens, executive director of development services at the city, said.
The land office requires cities to submit all annual proposed beach usage ordinance changes at the same time, giving them the final say on the matter, Tietjens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.