GALVESTON
Galveston County Commissioners voted Monday to move about $1.5 million of federal funds into several health district projects.
Commissioners unanimously voted to move the money, which is part of the county's share of $16 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds allotted to the state of Texas.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021 to support the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Galveston County and local cities received more than $141 million through the program. Out of the $141 million, Galveston County received just a little more than $66 million.
Galveston County Health District will use the money to modernize operations and update software systems, officials said.
The health district has divided the three projects by category, which include a public health strengthening project, a COVID-19 Response project and a cyber-security project.
About $300,000 will go to the unified public health database; $51,518 will be invested into a COVID-19 response; and $1.148 million will be invested into cybersecurity, officials said.
The COVID-19 response project will stock first aid kits, crash carts for public health nurses, emergency kits, an air purifier, CPR masks, panic button software for emergencies and dolly carts.
The cybersecurity project will install new software systems, 19 computers for emergency medical services and train three people on cyber security, officials said.
An interlocal agreement will be presented to the Commissioner Court within the coming weeks, Dr. Philip Keiser, who leads the health district, said.
“The funds approved will be a huge help to strengthen public health operations in Galveston County,” Keiser said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
