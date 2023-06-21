LA MARQUE
A $1.4 million project to install new stormwater pipelines, build new street inlets and provide other drainage improvements is starting as hurricane season gets underway.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 10:40 pm
LA MARQUE
A $1.4 million project to install new stormwater pipelines, build new street inlets and provide other drainage improvements is starting as hurricane season gets underway.
The drainage project will involve the construction of state-of-the-art stormwater management systems, including new culverts and channel enhancements, which should increase the city’s capacity to handle heavy rains and reduce the risk of flooding in vulnerable areas, officials said.
“By investing in our infrastructure, we are protecting our residents and their property from potential flooding risks, and ensuring a brighter, safer future for La Marque,” Mayor Keith Bell said.
The city has in the past been burdened with aging water infrastructure systems and a tax rollback campaign last year has slowed efforts to improve the systems, officials said.
The problem was especially apparent in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey dumped massive amounts of rain all over Galveston County.
Low-lying areas on the city’s western edge were especially hard-hit by Harvey flooding.
Improvements made during the Westlawn Flood Control and Drainage Project would directly benefit those western parts of town, officials said.
The Texas General Land Office approved $1.4 million in funding for the Westlawn project in 2020, and on March 13, the city had received and reviewed seven construction bids by consulting-engineering firms.
The COVID-19 pandemic had caused, among many things, delays to normal operations of governmental entities, and environmental studies that needed to be completed for the project were delayed, Bell said.
“Those were delays caused by other governmental agencies, not ones by the city of La Marque,” Bell said.
Despite that, now that the water projects are on track, officials expect to see a smooth project timeline.
“We are still within the scope of when we hope to get it done,” City Manager Cesar Garcia said. “These projects are in the three- to five-year span. We are hoping to complete it in a three-year span instead of expanding it any longer.”
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.