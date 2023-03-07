First, to our readers regarding those internet forum rules, thank you.
Second, we are making a significant change to accommodate readers’ requests for longer posts.
First, to our readers regarding those internet forum rules, thank you.
Second, we are making a significant change to accommodate readers’ requests for longer posts.
Recently, The Daily News made a few changes in its internet forum rules. The forums allow readers to give feedback and to talk back with the newspaper and each other.
The goal in changing the rules was to improve the forums’ readability, to increase the number of participants and to prevent windy, endless and personal back-and-forth arguing among too few readers.
The rules accompanying this editorial changed in February. For the most part, readers have cooperated with the changes, and the results, to us, are an improvement.
One of the new rules produced the most controversy — the one asking readers to limit posts to 75 words. Herewith, the word limit doubles to 150 words.
Some readers said it was unfair of the newspaper, which often states its views in editorials and columns of 500 words or even more, to put such a tight limit on forum comments. Your voices count, which results in the change to 150 words.
Incidentally, there are other ways to post longer comments in letters and in guest columns. The Daily News has a tradition of welcoming and publishing such expanded reader comment.
The forums online are a different medium with different requirements. They should be pithy, thoughtful dialogues on issues of current interest. The more participants the better. The dialogue should be clear, brief and opinionated — within the rules.
Another most-often-violated rule, besides the length requirement, has been this one: “Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.”
Apparently, some readers cannot resist the temptation to get in the very last word. One-upmanship, especially in the form of last-wordism, discourages the best kind of dialogue in person or online.
Again, thanks to those who participate in the internet Forums. The newspaper’s staff values this dialogue and the insight it gives us. We want more of that kind of dialogue.
The slightly revised forum rules are attached.
• Dolph Tillotson
Dolph Tillotson is chairman of Southern Newspapers and a member of The Daily News editorial board.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.