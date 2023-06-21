Far too many people believe that racism died with slavery, but the American cultural fabric remains steeped in structural, systemic racism that bleeds from the top down.
From wartime atrocities, such as the destruction of Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to the systematic marginalization of Black people, the government’s actions have often been nothing short of war crimes and genocide.
The media and the arts continue to perpetuate harmful racist tropes, and they have been aided and abetted by the highest levels of the United States government. The system is set up to keep Black people oppressed, despite the abolition of slavery and the dissolution of Jim Crow laws.
Only by taking a closer look at how these racist structures and barriers are maintained can we hope to truly break them down.
The historical struggle for civil rights in America serves as a stark testament to the deeply embedded racism within the system. While it may have started with slavery, it was perpetuated by the oppression of Jim Crow laws that led to segregation, a lack of voting rights and a lack of Black empowerment.
Even in the wake of the Civil Rights era, state mechanisms still exist to keep Black people oppressed. For example, Black people often do not have access to the same level of education as their white counterparts, as school funding is tied to property taxes.
Black people are economically disadvantaged, so their property values are not as high, leading to a lack of funding for schools. Furthermore, even if they can afford a nicer house in a better neighborhood, discriminatory policies, such as redlining, have made it difficult for Black people to lift their families up.
While this practice might be outlawed, its impacts still remain.
America’s cultural climate is saturated with prejudice and animosity that fuels racism. Hatred and fear of Black people have been normalized in America’s culture, and these prejudices are passed down from generation to generation.
Much of it stems from the media’s portrayal of Black people, ranging from TV shows and movies to gangster rap and pop culture.
For example, the popular movie “The Blind Side” has been criticized for promoting a narrative that Black people somehow need the guidance of a white savior. A popular TV show for several decades, “Cops,” has also been criticized for its depiction of law enforcement and the negative stereotypes it creates of Black people.
Overall, this climate of hate exacerbates the hardships of Black communities, making it even harder to escape the cycle of poverty and crime.
America needs to take a hard look at itself, acknowledge its racial biases and commit to dismantling the systems that perpetuate them. We need to recognize the structural, systemic racism that remains, and we need to admit that the media, the arts and even the U.S. government are complicit in it.
Only through these actions can we hope to transform the legacy of systemic and structural racism into a future where everyone’s rights and voices are equally respected. Until then, we remain, in essence, a nation at war with itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.