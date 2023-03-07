The phrase “except as a punishment for a crime” rings true to U.S. history. On the one hand, the words of the 13th Amendment signify the end of slavery as an official institution within the United States.
The complete phrase includes powerfully clear language such as “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude” and “shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
On its face, this addition to the law of the land provides another rung on the ladder toward the full promise of freedom and equality for everyone in the country. Indeed the lives of many African Americans would be significantly improved over the following decades.
However, the political legacy of the United States is often tarnished by acts of bigotry and greed veiled as a compromise. The words “except as a punishment for a crime” intentionally leave open the idea that involuntary servitude may still exist for those convicted of a crime.
While this exception would seem reasonable to some, given the need to punish and isolate those who would victimize their fellow countrymen, there is another angle to this particular set of words.
In a moment when so many U.S. citizens still believed in the virtues of human trafficking, this exception served to offer them a consolation prize. Slavery, with all its benefits to evil men, would still be possible providing that free humans could be convicted of a crime.
To be clear, this is not a history lesson for the sake of discussion.
There is a point affecting the modern world. Against the backdrop that our highest laws allow both slavery and involuntary servitude for those convicted, we must take a closer look at our criminal justice system. At stake is the very freedom of men and women that the authors of that exception phrase perhaps meant to leave in limbo.
In the 1980s, an epidemic of crack cocaine devastated urban communities throughout the country. By some estimates, the drug led to nearly double the homicide rate for Black males between 14 and 17, in addition to increases in fetal death rates and children in foster care.
As a result, in 1986 the U.S. Congress created a 100 to 1 sentencing disparity. Under this rule, later mandated by federal law, 1 gram of crack cocaine resulted in the same sentence as 100 grams of cocaine powder.
Contrast that response with the current opioid epidemic. Unlike crack addiction, which was treated as a crime, opioid addiction is usually treated as a sickness.
Federal and state programs fund treatment centers, prevention programs and support services. Members of the public and first responders are encouraged to carry Narcan in order to save the lives of people in the throes of an overdose.
What I find most disturbing about this contrast is the reality that a drug epidemic within the urban community led to an opportunity for mass involuntary servitude.
They say that power corrupts, so perhaps the power to take another human’s freedom corrupts absolutely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.