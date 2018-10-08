GALVESTON
A Bacliff man arrested on manslaughter charges last year is back in jail, accused of failing a drug test while out on bond, the Galveston District Attorney’s Office said on Monday.
Orlando Martinez, 24, was arrested in August last year and charged with manslaughter in connection to the death ofKaitlyn Trammell, 18.
Martinez is accused of shooting Trammell in the head while handling a handgun he thought was unloaded, according to arrest records.
Martinez was released on $80,000 bond on Aug. 8, 2017, according to court records.
On Oct. 5, he was arrested at the Galveston County Courthouse on grounds that he failed a random drug test, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Martinez’s new bond was set at $100,000, according to court records. He received an additional $20,000 bond set for an evading arrest charge he was first arrested on in 2015, according to court records.
He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
A jury trial for the manslaughter charge is set for February, according to court records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
