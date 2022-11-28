Jo has lived in Galveston for much of her life. She was an English teacher and now, at 75, she is back to working part-time because she is the primary caretaker of her three teenage grandchildren.
It can be tough to pay all of the bills every month living on a modest or fixed income, especially with inflation driving up prices at the grocery store.
To make ends meet, Jo receives food assistance at the Catholic Charities Beacon of Hope Center in the Galveston Island Community Center, and she’s not alone. Each year, Catholic Charities in Galveston serves 15,000 families and individuals who struggle to get enough nutritious food for a healthy life.
Since 1982, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston has been in Galveston, serving people in need and giving them hope for a brighter tomorrow. Beginning this month, the center is able to do much more as it expands its space and capacity to serve.
The Beacon of Hope Center’s brand-new Isle Market, 4700 Broadway, is a self-select food pantry that preserves the client’s dignity of choice. When people go to Catholic Charities for food assistance, they now have the ability to choose the food items that best fit their family’s preference and dietary needs in a grocery store-like setting.
The Isle Market is the only food pantry on the island that is not zip code restricted, meaning anyone can come from surrounding areas to receive the food assistance they need. Through a partnership with the Galveston County Food Bank, Catholic Charities ensures families have healthy, nutritious foods to stock their pantries and refrigerators.
At 6,500 square feet, the new Isle Market space is more than five times larger than the previous space in the Community Center. The additional space allows for a better experience for people who need food, while providing space for nutrition classes and client meetings.
In recent years, The Beacon of Hope Center has seen a dramatic increase in visits to the food pantry — jumping from 4,000 annual visits in 2017 to 15,000 last year. During the pandemic, Catholic Charities began hosting drive-through food distribution and learned that many more people can be served. This realization led to a vision of expansion on the island, and generous donors helped us make that vision a reality.
Nearly a third of Galveston residents live in a USDA-designated food desert without adequate access to a grocery store. The Beacon of Hope Center has lived up to its name in the past, providing not only hope, but crucial, healthy food assistance to those who need it most. The Isle Market is beginning a new era of renewed hope and service on the Island.
Jo is just one client whose life has been impacted by the Beacon of Hope. The brand-new Isle Market provides a powerful platform where Catholic Charities can realize its vision as “people of faith helping people in need achieve self-sufficiency and live with dignity.”
Patricia Garmon is chair of the Galveston Advisory Board for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.