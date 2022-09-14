Democracy is in peril from Trump and the broken wing of the Republican Party. Trump's Big Lie started in 2016 when said he’d have to “wait and see’’ before he would accept the results, and then he doubled down in 2020 with “the only way he could lose is if they cheat.”
He’s still using that lie, and we suffer.
Trump's team is dividing the country at local, county, state and national levels. Locally, they use gerrymandering and voter suppression. Gov. Greg Abbott is diverting resources to "defend the southern border" from imaginary invaders. Meanwhile, Abbott hasn’t fixed the electric grid or done anything about gun violence.
Republican courts have curtailed women’s reproductive rights, and stopped the EPA from enforcing regulations, while Republicans in Congress are obstructing progress. The 14th Amendment should stop these “rebels” from holding office because they supported the insurrection.
Don’t send him campaign donations, he cheats on his taxes, hires his own kids to run his business, obstructs justice, insights an insurrection, wanted to hang his own vice president, intimidates witnesses, insights riots and threatens law enforcement.
Is he selling state secrets to strongman dictators around the globe?
Alleged tax fraud, con-man, racist, womanizer — what a legacy.
John Machol seems to have forgotten all the Democrat politicians who questioned the 2000 Presidential elections and the 2016 Presidential election results. Republicans accepted their behavior as normal politics in both. John Machol on the other hand ....[scared]
We all have a right to question. As the Jews held in Concentration camps in the last century told their NAZI captors "Die Gedanken sind frei ".
And so I tell John Machol, "Die Gedanken sind frei!"
Amazing……
Trumpism is like herpes - it's the gift that keeps on giving.
