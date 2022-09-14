Democracy is in peril from Trump and the broken wing of the Republican Party. Trump's Big Lie started in 2016 when said he’d have to “wait and see’’ before he would accept the results, and then he doubled down in 2020 with “the only way he could lose is if they cheat.”

He’s still using that lie, and we suffer.

Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com

(3) comments

Carlos Ponce

John Machol seems to have forgotten all the Democrat politicians who questioned the 2000 Presidential elections and the 2016 Presidential election results. Republicans accepted their behavior as normal politics in both. John Machol on the other hand ....[scared]

We all have a right to question. As the Jews held in Concentration camps in the last century told their NAZI captors "Die Gedanken sind frei ".

And so I tell John Machol, "Die Gedanken sind frei!"

George Croix

Amazing……

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Trumpism is like herpes - it's the gift that keeps on giving.

