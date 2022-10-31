Ken Jencks is running for District 7-G on the Galveston ISD board of trustees. He is a former trustee, and his major interest is for each child to receive the best education possible.
He studies the issues and brings up options, voicing his opinions but respecting others. He enjoys visiting the schools, attending events and mentoring students.
Jencks was born and raised in Galveston and attended GISD. He is a proud 1969 graduate of Ball High School, the first desegregated class. His five children are also Ball graduates.
Jencks has volunteered innumerable hours with their schools, Optimist International youth activities, coaching club soccer, youth mission trips in Texas and Mexico, as church camp counselor and with photographing the kids' events.
To put himself through college, Jencks worked on the docks, for the Seal Fleet and for Falstaff. From Galveston College he transferred to Sam Houston State University, where he received an MBA.
Jencks then worked as an oil company mud engineer. Next, he began his career in public service for Galveston County.
He retired there having earned our county millions in interest as the investment officer for the County Treasurer's Office.
Please consider his qualifications and vote for my husband, Ken Jencks.
