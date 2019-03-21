In The Name of God Coalition in association with several organizations will assemble a Solidarity Prayer Against Aggressive Hatred at noon Friday at the Galveston Islamic Center at 921 Broadway in Galveston. All faith denominations are welcome. For information, email Ahmed Ahmed at draeahmed@gmail.com.
The Christian Women Council of Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will present its Sister to Sister event at 7 p.m. Friday at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Brenda Oglesby, Melinda Reeves, Diana Woodard, and Kendra Sowell will be the speakers. For information, call Mildred Jones at 409-996-4915 or Michelle Henderson at 409-789-4324.
Family Unity Baptist Church will celebrate its 18th church anniversary, and pastor and wife appreciation at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Dale Hill, director of Burnet-Llano, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-443-9240.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. Bishop Ronald Grimes and True Fellowship Bible Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-457-7382.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
