The Jerusalem Gospelaires will celebrate its 43rd anniversary at 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 2717 Ball in Galveston. Several groups/singers from the Houston-Galveston area will be on program. For information, call Harold Mason at 409-939-6580, or Shirley Sanders at 409-539-5937.
Straight Way Church will celebrate its 33rd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at No. 21 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Bishop Andrew James will be the speaker. For information, call 832-221-0734.
Sunlight Baptist Church will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. A.C. Tryon, and his wife, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 3501 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Kerry Tillmon and the West Point Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 713-253-0461.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 5 in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Feb. 6 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will kick off its 100th anniversary with a roast and toast event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The honoree will be its senior pastor, the Rev. Carols R. Phillips. Tickets, which are $20 per person will include cocktails, dinner and entertainment. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 15 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Southeast Texas AGLOW Spring Conference will be March 1 and March 2 at Praise Chapel at 18516 state Highway 3 S. in Webster. Early-bird registration is $20 by Feb. 15; and $30 afterward. For information, email middtex@gmail.com or call 979-877-8155.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 15500 El Camino Real in Houston. Tickets are $100. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
