The Galveston County Volunteer Coalition will meet from noon to 1:30 p.m. (take your own lunch) at Associated Credit Union of Texas, 1095 W. League City Parkway, in League City; and at 6 p.m. today at Stuttgarden Tavern at Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City. For information, email Joe “Pops” Foley, info@galvestoncountyvolunteers.org.
Turning Point Church of Galveston is seeking volunteers to help distribute food to needy families Tuesday at 4124 Broadway in Galveston. Sign-in begins at 7:30 a.m. For information, text or call 409-939-3931.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help with preparing taxes for seniors and low to moderate income clients during tax season. Training will be provided in January. If you’re interested in helping, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
Artist Boat is seeking volunteers to help paint its Mardi Gras float at various times Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, Jan. 23, Jan. 25, Jan. 26, Jan. 28 and Jan. 30. To sign up, contact Liz Aguilar, admin@artistboat.org or 409-770-0722.
Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
Odyssey Academy is seeking volunteers for its Odyssey Café staff during its lunch periods weekdays at 2412 61st St. in Galveston. For information and application, email Melanie Tovar, mtovar@odyacad.com, or Delfina Scott, dscott@odyacad.com.
The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities. For information, visit www.galvestoncountyrecovers.org or call Joe Foley at 409-643-8240.
The M.I. Lewis Social Services Center is seeking volunteers to help with its food fairs on the third Saturdays of each month, as well as in a variety of other capacities at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. No experience is necessary. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
St. Vincent’s House is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 2817 Alfreda Houston Place (Postoffice Street) in Galveston. For information, call Angela Hill, 409-763-8521 or 409-765-2223.
The Galveston Arts Center is seeking volunteer docents to work for one to three hours in the front lobby during weekday evening events and classes. For information, call Reyna Collura, 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The Galveston County Health District is seeking volunteers for the Galveston County Medical Reserve Corps. Medical background or experience isn’t required. To sign up, contact Richard Pierce, rpierce@gchd.org or 409-938-2222.
Mainland Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary is in need of volunteers to help in various capacities at the hospital. Applications are available at the information desk in the lobby area at 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Call 409-938-5758.
The Seeds of Abraham community action group is seeking volunteers. For information, call Lorie Chinn, 409-939-0445.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities to help in its Family Store, 601 51st St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1691 or email galvestoncountyinfo@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Bryan Museum is seeking volunteers who have a love of history and would like to be a part of the museum team. The museum is now training volunteers for guest services, gallery docents and tour guides. For information, email volunteer@thebryanmuseum.org or visit TheBryanMuseum.org/volunteer.
