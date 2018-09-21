Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. today at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
West Point Baptist Church will have a music workshop at 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Saturday at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The grand musical will be at 7 p.m. Sunday. Kenneth Myles, director of worship and arts at the Church Without Walls, will be the guest clinician. Registration is $20. For information, visit westpointmbc.org or call 409-762-5642.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
The Holy Family Parish will have its third annual ecumenical citywide prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Island Hilton Hotel at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., and the program will begin at 9 a.m. Tickets are $25. Richard Rhoades and Jude Ezuma will be the speakers. For tickets and information, call Bob Fullen at 409-789-1426, or the parish office at 409-762-9646.
First Lutheran Church will have its FeedGalveston food drive packaging event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Lyceum at 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact Donna Spencer at seaglassbelle@yahoo.com or 713-516-1561.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its Choir Annual Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. David Everson and First Union Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Laurie Manley at 409-789-7823.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the seventh pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Roy Nickerson, at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-599-8847.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will offer a six-weeks Ladies Bible Study nightly at 6 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 15 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. “You’ll Get Through This,” by Max Lucado is the study book, which will be available for $10. To RSVP, call Staci Taylor at 409-771-6577.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Our Lady of Lourdes Altar and Rosary Society will have its annual card party and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Madonna Hall at 10114 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-935-9408.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Pastor’s Aide of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at 2717 A. S. Johnson Blvd. (Avenue H) in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-1748.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary after the 10 a.m. service Sept. 30 at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. All members and former members are encouraged to attend. There will be a potluck lunch afterward, so take a dish to share. For information, call 409-935-3559.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
All Saints Episcopal Church will have a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at 10416 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-925-2544.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its annual Oktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. Polka service will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. For information, call 409-935-6004.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will meet at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 19th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, call Regent Sandra Greco at 409-457-3097.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have its Blessing of the Animals event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. All faith denominations are welcome. Donations of food, blankets, and towels also will be accepted. For information, call 409-762-4884 or 409-771-5644.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have a golden banquet honoring members 80 and older at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 in its fellowship hall at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Tickets are $25 per person. For information and tickets, call Millicent Stephens at 409-457-3106, or Arthur Richmond at 832-265-3159.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will present its fourth annual Praising Him in Pink event at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at First Missionary Baptist Church at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. “Ms. Shirleen” will be the featured guest. Tickets are $20 through Sept. 15; $25 Sept. 16 through Oct. 6; and $30 at the door. For information, visit www.everyribbontellsastory.org or call 409-392-3002.
The Holy Family Parish will have its third annual celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Holy Rosary Church at 1420 31st St. in Galveston. Refreshments will be served afterward. For information, contact Irenaeus Jordan at irenaeusmj@comcast.net or 409-766-1624.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present its Saving Houston’s Jewish History, One Piece at a Time presentation from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. Joshua Furman, director of Houston Jewish History Archive at Rice University, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 281-488-5861.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Heartbreak Hotel nightly at 7 p.m. Oct. 12, 13, 19 and 20; Hallelujah Harvest from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31; and The Unshakeable Family Conference will be at various times Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Dr. Polly Heil-Mealey will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 20 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have its annual Harvest Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at 1207 W. Winding Way in Friendswood. For information, contact Nancy Bradley at nancitab@aol.com or 713-703-6303.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The 12th annual Hadassah Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a banquet celebration at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. A reception will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for ages 13 and older, and $15 for ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, call 409-935-9298, 409-766-0684 or 409-935-2596.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a grand celebration program at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-9298, 409-766-064 or 409-935-2596.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Saturday, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
Send church announcements to angela.wilson@galvnews.com.
