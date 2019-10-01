Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Music Department of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its rescheduled annual garage sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Gregory Harris, 281-854-5471.
All Saints Episcopal Church will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 10416 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-925-2544.
The ushers and nurses of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have its ninth annual prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. An $8 donation per person is asked. Lynn Dwyer, from Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-939-5876 or 409-763-4559.
Central Christian Church will have its second annual Blessing of the Animals from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. All pets should be on a leash. Donations of food, blankets and towels also will be accepted and will be given to the Galveston Island Humane Society. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
Holy Family Parish will have its fourth annual celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Holy Rosary Church, 1420 31st St., in Galveston. Mass will begin at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be served afterward. For information, contact Irenaeus Jordan, irenaeusmj@gmail.com or 409-766-1624.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Margie Schmidt and Claudia Stoker, president and vice president of ministry development for the AGLOW Southeast Texas area, will be the guest speakers. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
The Men’s Fellowship of First Presbyterian Church of Galveston will have a car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 in its parking lot at 20th and Church streets in Galveston. The car wash is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-762-8638.
The free annual Soup & Salad event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at the Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church, 2801 Ave. K, in Galveston. Food will be served. For information, call Tommie Love, 832-561-0945.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its inaugural Octoberfest Fashion Show from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Tickets are $10 per person. For information and tickets, call Millicent Stephens, 409-457-3106.
The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St., in Galveston. A free-will offering will be taken. For information, call 409-762-8477.
True Cross Catholic Church will have its fall festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at 300 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. Admission is free. For information, visit https://truecrossschool.org/fall-festival.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have a worship service at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Gulf Breeze Apartments, 1211 21st St., in Galveston. All are welcome to attend. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its 13th annual bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, email kltaylor352@gmail.com.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 2127 37th St. in Galveston: Super Sunday, 3 p.m. Oct. 27, the Rev. David Everson and First Union Baptist Church will be the guests; and Hallelujah Night, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. For information, call 409-763-2853.
