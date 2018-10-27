Westward Church of Christ will have a free clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon today at 502 N. Westward St. in Texas City. Call 409-935-7357 or 409-938-3005.
Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church will have its health care forum from 9 a.m. to noon today at 312 Rose St. in Texas City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Lunch will be served. Dr. Tuere Coulter, Stormy Hall, and Darla Carter will speak. Call 409-771-7290.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its trunk or treat event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at 1607 Nashby St. in La Marque. Call 409-935-5797.
The Voices of the Mainland will celebrate its 52nd anniversary at 7 p.m. today at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City; and at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Call 409-682-6488.
The 12th annual Hadassah Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. Call 832-725-5028.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its “Passion for Pink” at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. Attendees are asked to wear something pink. Call 409-838-7879.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate the third pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. The Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and West Point Baptist Church will be the guests at the afternoon program. Call 409-763-1748.
The United Methodist Women of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Women Annual Day event at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Stacie Hawkins, who’s one the board of directors for UMW, will be the guest speaker. Call 409-935-5797.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Damas’ enchilada dinner will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. Tickets are $10 each and includes a drink and dessert. Call 713-504-4202.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 133rd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. The Rev. A. T. Jordan Sr. and Evergreen Baptist Church will be the guests. Call 409-995-0826 or 409-655-5577.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have an ordination service at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Minister Clarence Palmer will be ordained. Call 409-256-1329.
First Baptist Church will have its annual trunk or treat festival from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. Call 409-763-1840.
The adult choir of Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Choir Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. D. J. Harris and the Greater Harvest Church will be the guests. Call 409-935-6633.
The Voices of Mount Olive Baptist Church will host an old time gospel musical at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. All are invited. For information, call John Cooks at 409-771-2772.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Super Sunday celebration at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. David Everson and First Union Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its pumpkin carving and chili dog event at 5 p.m. Sunday at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. Take your own pumpkins. For information, call 409-935-6004.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
