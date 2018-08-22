The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will conclude its celebration of its Youth Ministry Month with a field trip Saturday. For information, call 409-935-1100.
The Mission Society of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-935-3819.
Haven of Love will present a program at 6 p.m. Saturday at 811 Sixth Ave. N. in Texas City. “Walking in the Spirit” is the theme. For information, call Edna Hill at 832-343-8510.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 10th pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. E. R. Johnson, and his wife, Bridgette, at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Revs. F. D. Sampson Sr., and N. D. Burkley Sr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-771-1091.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its Higher Praise Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. The Rev. Terrance Bell and the New Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 44th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Roy L. Smith and Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 53rd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Gerald R. Holland and First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its pre-anniversary workshop at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 and 9 a.m. Sept. 8; musical at 6 p.m. Sept. 8; and its church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Christopher Spivey will be the clinician. Registration is $5. The Rev. Castro Walker and Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests at the anniversary. For information, call 409-526-7035.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will present its theatrical presentation “Oh to Have it All” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-3461.
First Lutheran Church will have its FeedGalveston food drive packaging event from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Lyceum at 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact Donna Spencer at seaglassbelle@yahoo.com or 713-516-1561.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will present its fourth annual Praising Him in Pink event at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at First Missionary Baptist Church at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. “Ms. Shirleen” will be the featured guest. Tickets are $20 through Sept. 15; $25 Sept. 16 through Oct. 6; and $30 at the door. For information, visit www.everyribbontellsastory.org or call 409-392-3002.
