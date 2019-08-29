Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its church picnic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kempner Park, 2704 Ave. O, in Galveston. For information, call JoAnn McCoy, 409-771-7845.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church is inviting all former and present choir members to come out and sing for its 100th church anniversary set for Sept. 22 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Rehearsals will be nightly at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 19. For information, call 409-935-3334.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 91st church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Castro Walker and Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-5586.
The Pastor’s Aide Ministry of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have its musical extravaganza at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston. The event will be the kickoff celebration for the one-year anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. James E. Pate Jr. For information, call 409-763-6145.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s Bible Band Auxiliary will have its annual 100 Women in Red program at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate its 50th birthday after its 11 a.m. service Sept. 22 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 15. To RSVP or get information, call 409-762-4884.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Bishop Robert E. Hayes Jr., retired bishop of the South Central Jurisdiction, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Joan Hunter, who has authored more than 18 books, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Pastor’s Aide prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. The Rev. E. R. Johnson will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s mass choir will present the five-act pageant “Man Shall Not Live By Bread Alone” nightly at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call 409-692-1667 or 409-935-8414.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
