Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. today at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call Mercy Morgan, 713-569-9467.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will offer a free tax seminar from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. John O’Brien will be the presenter. For information, email stmichaelsepiscopal@comcast.net or call 409-935-3559.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the sixth pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Norman V. Johnson at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. June 22, and 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. June 24 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Kerry W. Tillmon, E.R. Johnson, Michael Dwyer Sr., and Allen R. Randle, will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have its summer bible school from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through June 22 at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. Registration is free. For information, call 409-935-3559.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through June 22 at 2717 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Registration is $2 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call 409-763-1748.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will offer its summer bible study from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 18 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Freda Marie Brown will lead the discussions. For information, email Michelle Allen at michallen2012@gmail.com with “Bible Study” in subject line.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its summer revival nightly at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through June 22 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Evangelist B. Wesley Austin Jr. of the Cornerstone Community of Faith Ministries will be the speaker. For information, call 409-939-2405.
First Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away food donations to those in need of assistance at 11 a.m. June 23 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information and qualification guidelines, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A.L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its summer bazaar at 1 p.m. June 23 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. All sorts of wares will be available for sale. Booths are available for $20 (no food). For information, call 409-497-5790.
New Directions Church will celebrate the eighth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kevin Sanders, at 3 p.m. June 24 at Greater New Hope Baptist Church at 1725 state Highway 3 in League City. The Rev. William Randall and the Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-916-2925.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Mission Society Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. June 24 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. A.L. Bell and First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-3819 or 409-935-8349.
Westminster Presbyterian Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily at 6 p.m. June 25 through June 28 at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. For all ages. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 409-744-6510 or visit the church’s Facebook page.
The American Baptist Eastern General Association of Texas will open its 148th session with its opening musical and welcome night program at 7:30 p.m. July 9 at West Point Baptist Church at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The annual session will begin daily at 9 a.m. July 10 through July 12. For information, call 409-762-5642.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Lara Lanphier will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
Northside Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from noon to 3 p.m. July 23 through July 27 at 2801 25th St. N. in Texas City. For students in prekindergarten through sixth-grade. For information, visit www.northsidebaptisttxc.org or call 409-945-4820.
Earls Gospel Promotions will present its gospel explosion musical at 3:30 p.m. July 28 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 Sixth St. N. in Texas City. The Heavenly Tones, Soul Invaders, Jerusalem Gospelaires, Texas City Joyful Messengers, Voices of the Mainland, Larry Brown, Dave and the New Beginnings, and more will be on program. Tickets are $12 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-682-1182, 409-996-7685, or 409-392-0590.
”Icons in Transformation,” an art exhibition by Ludmilla Pawlowska, will be on display through Aug. 10 at St. Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church at 18300 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Several events will take place associated with the exhibiton. For information, visit www.isconsatst.org or call 281-333-2384.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.