The American Baptist Eastern General Association of Texas will have its 148th session daily at 9 a.m. through Thursday at West Point Baptist Church at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-5642.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For all ages. For information, call Dorothy Wells, 409-935-8349, or Mildred Watson, 409-935-3819.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will offer its summer bible study from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 18 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Freda Marie Brown will lead the discussions. For information, email Michelle Allen at michallen2012@gmail.com with “Bible Study” in subject line.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The youth department of Gethsemane Baptist Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday (or until sold out) at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church at 5917 Carver St. in Texas City. Plates are $10 each. Delivery available for five or more orders. To place an order, call 409-739-2336.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Colors of the Rainbow program from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Several guest speakers will be on program. For information, call 409-945-3774 or 409-599-1060.
The Sisterhood of Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its annual 150 Family Garage Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 281-488-5861 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A.L. Bell at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. M. A. Jones and the Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-225-2188.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 46th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. J.E. Franklin and Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Santa Fe Family Worship Center will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through July 20 at 13601 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, contact Julie Gregory, j.gregory@aol.com or 281-433-8541.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through July 20 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For students in prekindergarten through 12th grade. There also will be a lock-in July 20 for grades 5-12. To register, call 409-925-2552.
