Greater Open Door Church of God in Christ will have a prayer breakfast at 10 a.m. Saturday at No. 11 Eighth St. N. in Texas City. Shelonia Washington will be the guest speaker. “Don’t Stop Praying,” is the theme. For information, call 832-643-8105.
The Texas City Joyful Messengers will celebrate its 15th anniversary at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. For information, call Willie Jackson at 409-692-3262, or Stacy Jackson at 281-508-3464.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 15500 El Camino Real in Houston. Tickets are $100. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have its Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper and Bingo event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. Pancake tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for children, and $12 per family. Bingo cards will be $1 each. For information, email frboblamarque@comcast.net.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its annual Ashes to Go from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday under the pergola on the east side of Murdochs at 2215 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. A service and ashes also will be distributed at 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the church at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-6317.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will be selling fish dinners in observance of Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Parish Life Center at 626 Laurel St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7000, or Marcelino Compean at 409-939-7081.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The fourth annual Gulf Coast Catholic Men’s Conference will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9 at the Sylvan Beach Pavilion at 1 Sylvan Beach in La Porte. Registration is $45 per person and $20 for students. For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.gc-cmc.org or call Marcus Michna at 832-250-3897.
7th Born Music will present Worship by the Water at 6 p.m. March 9 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. The live compilation recording will feature several Stellar-nominated and national recording artists. A free will offering will be taken. For information, call 973-420-3368.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Robert E. Maxey, and his wife, at 10:30 a.m. March 10 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. There also will be an appreciation musical featuring John T. and the New Gospel Keytones and the Texas City Joyful Messengers at 3 p.m. March 10. Tickets for the musical are $10. For information, call 281-455-2300.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its third annual women’s conference Too Grateful Too Grumble from 9 a.m. to noon March 16 in the fellowship hall of Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, call 409-621-6532 or 409-739-6495.
The Galveston Chinese Church will have its charity rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 in its parking lot at 2207 67th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Yuewu Zhou at galccrummagesale@gmail.com or 409-900-9797.
Backpack Buddies will have a card party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. A $10 donation is asked. Attendees are asked to RSVP by March 27. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-256-3027 or 409-939-0501.
The 11th annual Mah-Jongg Tournament, sponsored by the Kinneret Group of Hadassah’s Houston Chapter will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. Registration is $40 and must be paid by March 29. For information, email bjplatt@sbcglobal.net or call 832-725-5028.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7 at 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Enchilada dinners will be sold from 11 a.m. until sold out. There also will be a live and silent auction, raffle, games, and ethnic food booths. For information or if you’d like to donate to auction, call 409-770-3085.
