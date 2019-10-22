Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 134th church anniversary and homecoming at 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. The Rev. John F. Johnson and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests Saturday. For information, email Maleia Brooks, Malbro4@msn.com.
First Baptist Church will have its free fall festival from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1840.
The Voices of the Mainland will celebrate its 53rd anniversary at 7 p.m. Saturday at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765, in Texas City; and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call Melvin Hudnall, 409-682-6488, or Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its 13th annual bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, email kltaylor352@gmail.com.
The United Methodist Women of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Women Annual Day program at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The Rev. Lataya Simpson, associate pastor at Bellaire United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
