Westminster Presbyterian Church will conclude its Vacation Bible School at 6 p.m. today at 5127 Ave. U in Galveston. For all ages. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 409-744-6510 or visit the church’s Facebook page.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will conclude its Vacation Bible School from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Registration is $2 for ages 3-15 and $5 for ages 16 and older. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Central Community Church will have a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 5301 Ave. R in Galveston. For information, call Bill Purdy, 409-457-4239.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. M. Todd and Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
The Sisterhood of Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its annual 150 Family Garage Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 8 and July 15 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 281-488-5861 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
The American Baptist Eastern General Association of Texas will open its 148th session with its opening musical and welcome night program at 7:30 p.m. July 9 at West Point Baptist Church at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The annual session will begin daily at 9 a.m. July 10 through July 12. For information, call 409-762-5642.
NASA Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon July 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Lara Lanphier will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A.L. Bell at 10:15 a.m. July 15 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. M. A. Jones and the Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-225-2188.
The Santa Fe Family Worship Center will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to noon July 16 through July 20 at 13601 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, contact Julie Gregory, j.gregory@aol.com or 281-433-8541.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 16 through July 20 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For students in prekindergarten through 12th grade. There also will be a lock-in July 20 for grades 5-12. To register, call 409-925-2552.
Northside Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School daily from noon to 3 p.m. July 23 through July 27 at 2801 25th St. N. in Texas City. For students in prekindergarten through sixth-grade. For information, visit www.northsidebaptisttxc.org or call 409-945-4820.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.