Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
Odyssey Academy is seeking volunteers for its Odyssey Café staff during its lunch periods weekdays at 2412 61st St. in Galveston. For information and application, email Melanie Tovar, mtovar@odyacad.com, or Delfina Scott, dscott@odyacad.com.
The Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission is seeking volunteers to help with the Texas Waterway Cleanup Event set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque. Lunch will be provided. To sign up, visit beautiful.cityoflamarque.org or call Colleen Merritt, 409-938-9255.
Noah’s Ark Bayou Sanctuary is seeking volunteers to help at Petco, 2895 Interstate 45 and FM 646, in League City. Volunteers are needed to help the rescued dogs find homes. Any amount of time would be appreciated. Call Sandy Lado, 409-392-0062.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Bay Area Turning Point is seeking Crisis Hotline Advocate Volunteers to help provide a calming voice and nonjudgmental support to help callers who are in need of help. If you’re interested, contact Katisha Chaney, kchaney@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
Volunteers are needed to assist in cleaning and stocking the stores and to process donations for The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County. The locations are 2025 Broadway, in Galveston, 409-762-1520; 150 Interstate 45, in League City, 281-554-6983; and 3565 Palmer Highway, No. 16, in Texas City, 409-942-4380. All proceeds go toward the well-being of women, men and children and to advocate for the prevention of family violence and sexual assault and child abuse.
The Young Gardeners program is seeking volunteers at various schools in the Galveston Independent School District. To sign up or get information, contact Nan Wilson, younggardeners@gofarmersmarket.com or 206-653-6326.
Volunteers are invaluable to the daily operation of the American Red Cross serving Galveston County. If you like to help people your local Red Cross could have just the opportunity — from training to be ready to respond to disasters to bringing education programming to our youth — from office support staff to becoming an instructor. Call 409-750-9172 or 409-945-7200.
Volunteers interested in becoming a certified volunteer ombudsman (advocate) for residents of local nursing homes and assisted living communities are encouraged to sign up with the Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging by contacting Misty Sullivan, misty.sullivan@h-gac.com or 800-437-7396.
Friends of League City Animal Shelter are seeking temporary foster homes for cats and dogs. The animals are in need of human interaction and a break from the stress of the shelter so they will be more adoptable when they return to the shelter. Volunteers can live outside of League City and have pets of their own. Call Monica Millican, 713-824-0690.
The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities. For information, visit www.galvestoncountyrecovers.org or call Joe Foley at 409-643-8240.
The M.I. Lewis Social Services Center is seeking volunteers to help with its food fairs on the third Saturdays of each month, as well as in a variety of other capacities at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. No experience is necessary. For information, call 281-534-2043.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
St. Vincent’s House is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 2817 Alfreda Houston Place (Postoffice Street) in Galveston. For information, call Angela Hill, 409-763-8521 or 409-765-2223.
The Galveston Arts Center is seeking volunteers to work its front desk for three or more hours between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Opportunities also available for weekends and special events. For information, contact Cristal Adrete, cristal@galvestonartscenter.org or 409-763-2403.
The Galveston County Health District is seeking volunteers for the Galveston County Medical Reserve Corps. Medical background or experience isn’t required. To sign up, contact Richard Pierce, rpierce@gchd.org or 409-938-2222.
Mainland Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary is in need of volunteers to help in various capacities at the hospital. Applications are available at the information desk in the lobby area at 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Call 409-938-5758.
The Seeds of Abraham community action group is seeking volunteers. For information, call Lorie Chinn, 409-939-0445.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities to help in its Family Store, 601 51st St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1691 or email galvestoncountyinfo@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Bryan Museum is seeking volunteers who have a love of history and would like to be a part of the museum team. The museum is now training volunteers for guest services, gallery docents and tour guides. For information, email volunteer@thebryanmuseum.org or visit TheBryanMuseum.org/volunteer.
NAMI Gulf Coast is seeking volunteers Wednesdays through Saturdays for its Second Chance Thrift Shop, 2206 N. Gordon St., in Alvin. For information, call 281-585-3100.
H.I.S. Ministries is seeking volunteers to help with its food pantry and resale shop, which serves needy families in the Hitchcock and Santa Fe independent school districts. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4205 Jackson St. in Santa Fe. Call Vicki Westover, 409-925-4697.
The Community Engagement Studio at the University of Texas Medical Branch is seeking older adults ages 65 and older who manage at least one chronic health condition and/or care partners (spouses, adult children, etc.) of older adults to serve as community experts for this studio. For information, contact Krista Bohn, krbohn@utmb.edu or 409-771-1881.
Volunteers are needed to help The Sunshine Shop, 6915 Second St., in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed to sort, price and stock donations of clothing, toys and household items. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Call Joyce Owens, 409-986-5632.
Clear Creek Community Theatre is seeking volunteers to help in a variety of areas at 18091 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Volunteers will receive free admission to shows worked. Individuals with basic carpentry and painting skills also are needed. To sign up, call 281-335-5228.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-6620.
The International Oleander Society is seeking volunteers to help with work from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays (weather permitting) in the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. No experience necessary. Take your own gloves, sunscreen and water. For information, email Lydia Miller at lmiller4511@att.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.