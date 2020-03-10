The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Phillip and Laura Baker will be the guest speakers. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will have its Attic Treasures sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 502 Church St. in Galveston. An early bird reception and sale will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday (admission is $5). For information, call 409-765-8330.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its garage, plant and hamburger sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will be selling fish dinners during Lent from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 10 in its Parish Life Center, 626 Laurel St., in La Marque. Dinners are $9 each. For information, call 409-938-7000, or Marcelino Compean, 409-939-7081.
Holy Family Parish will have its annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival Friday and Saturday at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. There will be a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and bingo at 6 p.m. Friday; and the festival will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. For information, email theofficehfp@gmail.com or call 409-762-9646.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its Youth Empowerment Saturday event for students in grades 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. Registration is free and is required. To RSVP, email presby1sttc@sbcglobal.net or call 409-945-2931.
The South Texas District Association Baptist Bible Band Auxiliary will have its annual Bible Band Conference at 9 a.m. Saturday at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak St., in Texas City. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. For information, call 409-370-4473.
Gethsemane Baptist Church will have its fourth annual women’s conference from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in the fellowship hall of Moody Memorial Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For tickets and information, call 409-621-6532 or 409-739-6495.
Second Christian Disciples of Christ will have its prayer breakfast and brunch event at 10 a.m. Saturday at 2808 Ave. K in Galveston. Admission is free, but a donation equal to your shoe size is asked. For information, call Tommie Love, 832-561-0945.
