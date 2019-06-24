Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The Galveston County Food Bank is seeking volunteers to help eliminate hunger throughout the county. For information, email volunteer@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
Interfaith Caring Ministries is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 803 E. NASA Parkway, Suite 118, in Webster. For information, call Gene Garcia at 281-332-2025.
Seeding Galveston is seeking volunteers to help with various projects at its Wednesday and Saturday farm stand markets, as well as other projects. For information, email seedinggalveston@yahoo.com, visit www.seedinggalveston.com or call Debbie Berger at 281-794-9899.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Artist Boat is seeking volunteers for outdoor gardening on the first and third Thursdays of each month. To sign up, contact Mary Warwick at stewardship@artistboat.org, Greg Hall at habitat@artistboat.org, or call 409-770-0722.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is seeking volunteers to work in its book booth on the second Sunday and third Thursday of each month at Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market at The Bryan Museum. To sign up, call Trish McDaniel at 409-789-0603.
The International Oleander Society is seeking volunteers to help with work from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays (weather permitting) in the Betty Head Oleander Garden Park at 2624 Sealy St. in Galveston. No experience necessary. Take your own gloves, sunscreen and water. For information, email Lydia Miller at lmiller4511@att.net.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at 4:30 p.m. July 3 at Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., in League City. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
St. Vincent’s House is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 2817 Alfreda Houston Place (Postoffice Street) in Galveston. For information, call Angela Hill, 409-763-8521 or 409-765-2223.
The Galveston Arts Center is seeking volunteer docents to work for one to three hours in the front lobby during weekday evening events and classes. For information, call Reyna Collura, 409-763-2403, Ext. 1004.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is recruiting research subjects for a study on indoor air quality and health after Hurricane Harvey. Must be 18 and older. English-speaking only. To sign up, contact Chantele Singleton, csinglet@utmb.edu or 409-772-9110.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to carry out its gratitude expedition thanking valued chamber members two Thursdays a month. Volunteers must be gainfully employed to participate. To sign up, email darcie@texascitychamber.cm or call 409-935-1408.
The Galveston County Health District is seeking volunteers for the Galveston County Medical Reserve Corps. Medical background or experience isn’t required. To sign up, contact Richard Pierce, rpierce@gchd.org or 409-938-2222.
Mainland Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary is in need of volunteers to help in various capacities at the hospital. Applications are available at the information desk in the lobby area at 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Call 409-938-5758.
The Seeds of Abraham community action group is seeking volunteers. For information, call Lorie Chinn, 409-939-0445.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities to help in its Family Store, 601 51st St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1691 or email galvestoncountyinfo@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Bryan Museum is seeking volunteers who have a love of history and would like to be a part of the museum team. The museum is now training volunteers for guest services, gallery docents and tour guides. For information, email volunteer@thebryanmuseum.org or visit TheBryanMuseum.org/volunteer.
NAMI Gulf Coast is seeking volunteers Wednesdays through Saturdays for its Second Chance Thrift Shop, 2206 N. Gordon St., in Alvin. For information, call 281-585-3100.
H.I.S. Ministries is seeking volunteers to help with its food pantry and resale shop, which serves needy families in the Hitchcock and Santa Fe independent school districts. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4205 Jackson St. in Santa Fe. Call Vicki Westover, 409-925-4697.
Volunteers are needed to help The Sunshine Shop, 6915 Second St., in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed to sort, price and stock donations of clothing, toys and household items. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Call Joyce Owens, 409-986-5632.
Clear Creek Community Theatre is seeking volunteers to help in a variety of areas at 18091 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Volunteers will receive free admission to shows worked. Individuals with basic carpentry and painting skills also are needed. To sign up, call 281-335-5228.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-6620.
United Way Galveston County Mainland is seeking teachers and tutor volunteers for its General Education Development (GED) program. To sign up, contact Carolyn Jones at cjones@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
The Galveston Naval Museum at Seawolf Park is seeking volunteers in a variety of positions. No skills are required. For information, contact Master Chief Ross Garcia at ross.garcia@cavallahistoricalfoundation.org or 409-770-3196.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is seeking volunteers for the many “behind the scenes” jobs at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Carpenters, painters, and typists are particularly needed. No experience is required. To sign up, call 281-337-7469.
Noah’s Ark Bayou Sanctuary is seeking volunteers to help at Petco, 2895 Interstate 45 and FM 646, in League City. Volunteers are needed to help the rescued dogs find homes. Any amount of time would be appreciated. Call Sandy Lado, 409-392-0062.
