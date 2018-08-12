Reunions, gatherings
The Texas City High School Class of 1978 will have its 40-year reunion from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Kukral Center at 1604 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $35 per person. For information, email Dawn Castille Tholcken at dtholcken@tcisd.org, or Mary Casella Dauphine at marydauphine@yahoo.com.
The Kirwin, Dominican and Ursuline Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at the Galveston Country Club. All classes are welcome. Ball High School friends are invited too. For information, call Raymond Pierson, 832-755-9544, or Lois Celli Redford, 281-370-4668.
The Ball High School Class of 1989 will have a homecoming dance fundraiser from 9 p.m. Oct. 19 to 1 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call Angela Wilson, 409-939-2685.
The Texas City High School Class of 1963 will celebrate its 55-year reunion from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at Downtown Café at 513 Sixth St. in Texas City. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 1. Registration is $18 per person. Payments can be mailed to Judy Goff Pyburn, P.O. Box 421, Manvel, TX 77578. For information, call Barbara McQuaig at 409-457-9162.
The La Marque High School Class of 1978 will celebrate its 40-year reunion from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 20 at the Hilton Houston NASA Hotel at 3000 NASA Parkway in Houston (Clear Lake). To purchase tickets, search for the event on EventBrite. For information, call 713-639-3571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.